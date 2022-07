The city of Lampasas has six new subdivisions in planning stages or already underway, with a potential of 313 new homes. City Secretary Becky Sims said a number of residential developments are in the early stages of construction ranging from seven-site to 177-site subdivisions, all within city limits. In an update to the Lampasas City Council last week, Sims provided information on each of the…

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO