ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Totally blown away': Metallica reveal how they reacted to THAT Stranger Things scene featuring Master of Puppets and declare it an 'incredible honor'

By Dailymail.com Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Metallica are 'beyond psyched' to have Master of Puppets feature in Stranger Things.

The heavy metal band - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are big fans of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) rendition of their 1986 track in the final episode of the Netflix sci-fi show's fourth season when he and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are deployed to lure and distract the demobats out of the Upside Down to ensure Steve, Nancy and Robin's safety.

After the last two episodes dropped, they wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: 'The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rehJN_0gWjpyGn00
Rock n' roll moment: Metallica are 'beyond psyched' that their track Master of Puppets is featured in  that now iconic Stranger Things scene featuring Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwDDm_0gWjpyGn00
'How crazy cool is that': Metallica, including singer James Hetfield, were 'blown away' by the use of their song in the show 

The band also gushed about the 'final result' of their song being used in the show - which is set in the 80s and features stars such as Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown - and Joseph's guitar skills.

They added: 'We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!

'How crazy cool is that? It's an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjYZf_0gWjpyGn00
Impressed: To lure the monsters away from his friends, Eddie stands on the roof of his caravan and plays an 'intense' guitar solo through amplifiers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGc98_0gWjpyGn00
Metal: After gaining fans' attention, Master Of Puppets has begun to climb the charts and is in at number 26 in Spotify's Top 50 Global playlist. Pictured: (L-R) James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo of Metallica

Their comments come after Kate Bush thanked 'Stranger Things' showrunners the Duffer Brothers for propelling 'Running Up That Hill' to the top of the UK charts after her 1985 single featured in the fourth season.

Kate said: 'By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light - as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) - the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.

'I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage - taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people's lives.'

Comments / 23

Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

The Scene brought tears. As for the use of the song Metallica gave permission and was paid. They were just shocked it played a major part in the show and not just a back track. It is a great song and was used well in the plot.

Reply(1)
15
Irish swagger
4d ago

I'm surprised Lars isn't suing them. 😆

Reply(3)
22
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
James Hetfield
Person
David Harbour
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Robin
Person
Kate Bush
Person
Finn Wolfhard
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Master Of Puppets#Running Up That Hill
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

478K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy