DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A jury on Thursday convicted an Iowa County man accused of beating and stabbing his mother and dog to death in 2021. Sean Pickett, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals causing death. According to the criminal complaint filed against him in Iowa County court, the Avoca man told investigators he was possessed, heard “evil noises” and “blacked out” before the murder.

IOWA COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO