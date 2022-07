The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has suspended its ban on JUUL‘s e-cigarettes while the company appeals. The company stated in court filings that the FDA did not evaluate its entire application and decided to ban its products based on political pressure. In a statement, JUUL’s chief regulator officer, Joe Murillo, said, “We remain confident in the quality and substance of our applications and believe that ultimately we will be able to demonstrate that our products do in fact meet the statutory standard of being appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

