LAPD's new FirstNet system aims to keep officers in the field, reduce paperwork

EMBED <> More Videos LAPD's new FirstNet system aims to reduce paperwork

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is using technology to cut the time officers spend on filling out paperwork.

The goal is get more officers out in the streets.

The new AT&T-based communications system, FirstNet, will improve officers' access to information and their ability to write reports while out in the field, even while away from the computers in their patrol cars.

Every officer will get an iPhone 13 with the new system installed.

Chief Michel Moore says the system will "allow our officers to spend more time in the field, in the community - with our community - instead of in the station completing reports."

For more on how the system works, please watch the report from John Gregory above.