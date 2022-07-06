ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Smith and his gang return to the Quick Stop convenience store to film a movie in first trailer for Clerks III

Director Kevin Smith and his gang - including Jason Mewes - return to the Quick Stop convenience store in the first trailer for the final chapter of his Clerks trilogy, which dropped Wednesday.

In the meta Clerks III preview, Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) suffers a heart attack and vows to stop 'watching the same movies over and over' and finally make a movie about his life.

Fans might recall how the 51-year-old Independent Spirit Award-winning screenwriter suffered a heart attack in 2018, which prompted him to lead a healthier, vegan lifestyle.

'That's how we did it in the nineties, son!' Director Kevin Smith (R) and his gang - including Jason Mewes (L) - return to the Quick Stop convenience store in the first trailer for the final chapter of his Clerks trilogy, which dropped Wednesday

Randal and his co-worker Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) then enlist their slacker friends to help cast his independent movie.

Two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck, Daytime Emmy winner Sarah Michelle Gellar, and 14-time Emmy nominee Fred Armisen play actors auditioning by reading Dante's catchphrase: 'I'm not even supposed to be here today!'

There's a quick shot of Rosario Dawson reprising her role as Dante's fiancée Becky Scott from the second film.

Meanwhile, Jason and Kevin are back to their usual hijinks as loitering chainsmokers Jay and Silent Bob, who light up a comically-large joint in the neighboring video rental store, RST Video.

'I'm living on borrowed time': In the meta Clerks III preview, Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) suffers a heart attack and vows to stop 'watching the same movies over and over' and finally make a movie about his life
Inspiration: Fans might recall how the 51-year-old Independent Spirit Award-winning screenwriter suffered a heart attack in 2018, which prompted him to lead a healthier, vegan lifestyle
Movie within a movie: Randal and his co-worker Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) then enlist their slacker friends to help cast his independent movie

'Jay and Silent Bob are like C-3PO and R2-D2,' Randal described.

'They've been here since the first movie which is the last time they were cool, but they've been with the franchise so long, they still give them cameos and put them on the lunch boxes.'

Fans will enjoy the moment Randal decides to have Dante gunned down in his movie considering it was the original (deleted) ending of the first Clerks.

Still going strong! There's a quick shot of Rosario Dawson reprising her role as Dante's fiancée Becky Scott from the second film
'I think it needs more weed': Meanwhile, Jason and Kevin are back to their usual hijinks as loitering chainsmokers Jay and Silent Bob, who light up a comically-large joint in the neighboring video rental store, RST Video
Randal described: 'Jay and Silent Bob are like C-3PO and R2-D2. They've been here since the first movie which is the last time they were cool, but they've been with the franchise so long, they still give them cameos and put them on the lunch boxes'
Inside joke: Fans will enjoy the moment Randal decides to have Dante gunned down in his movie considering it was the original (deleted) ending of the first Clerks

Justin Long, Trevor Fehrman, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Scott Schiaffo, and Austin Zajur also appear in Clerks III.

Fathom Events and Lionsgate will release the nostalgic fick in over 700 US movie theaters for two nights only - September 13 and 15 at 7pm.

And Smith - who did an Instagram live on Wednesday with his co-stars - will kick off his 18-date Clerks III: The Convenience Tour on September 4 at Count Basie in his native Red Bank, NJ.

'They're too old for this shift': Fathom Events and Lionsgate will release the nostalgic fick in over 700 US movie theaters for two nights only - September 13 and 15 at 7pm
Hitting the road! And Smith - who did an Instagram live on Wednesday with his co-stars - will kick off his 18-date Clerks III: The Convenience Tour on September 4 at Count Basie in his native Red Bank, NJ 

The Cannes/Sundance darling's b&w 1994 feature directorial debut has a 90% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned an eye-popping $3.2M (from a $230K budget!) at the global box office.

In 2019, Kevin's groundbreaking indie buddy comedy was selected for preservation in the US National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as 'culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.'

Smith's 2006 sequel Clerks II received mixed reviews and earned an impressive $27M from a $5M budget.

Cult classic: The Cannes/Sundance darling's b&w 1994 feature directorial debut has a 90% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned an eye-popping $3.2M (from a $230K budget!) at the global box office
Congrats! In 2019, Kevin's groundbreaking indie buddy comedy was selected for preservation in the US National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as 'culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant'
M'eh: Smith's 2006 sequel Clerks II received mixed reviews and earned an impressive $27M from a $5M budget

