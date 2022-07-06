Los Angeles Rams training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Los Angeles Rams training camp will open July 23 at the University of California-Irvine as they embark on defending their status as the reigning Super Bowl champions. Said camp will come to a conclusion on August 10.

The Rams look very much like a top-end title contender after another stellar offseason of work from general manager Les Snead. That included signing the likes of Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp to massive contract extensions. Below, we look at the Rams training camp with a full schedule and some key storylines.

Related: Los Angeles Rams schedule and game-by-game predictions

Los Angeles Rams training camp schedule

John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports

As noted above, Rams camp gets going on July 23. They’ll have 11 open practices throughout the three-week camp. Here’s a look at their full schedule of open practices.

Friday July 29th: 11:00 a.m

Saturday July 30th: 11:00 a.m.

Sunday July 31st: 11:00 a.m.

Monday August 1st: 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday August 3rd: 11:30 a.m. .

Thursday August 4th: 11:30 a.m.

Friday August 5th: 11:00 a.m.

Saturday August 6th: 11:00 a.m.

Monday August 8th: 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday August 9th: 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday August 10: 11:30 a.m.

Related: Los Angeles Rams standing in our most-recent NFL power rankings

Los Angeles Rams training camp location

Here is the history of where the Rams have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference .

1937: Lake Erie College for Women — Painesville, Ohio

1938-1941: Baldwin-Wallace College — Berea, Ohio

1942-1944: Hiram College — Hiram, Ohio

1945: Bowling Green State — Bowling Green, Ohio

1946: Compton College — Compton, California

1947-1948: Loyola College — Loyola, California

1949-1961: University of Redlands — Redlands, California

1962-1966: Chapman College — Orange, California

1967-1971: Fullerton State — Fullerton, California

1972: Long Bach State — Long Beach, California

1973-1989: Fullerton State — Fullerton, California

1990-1992: UC-Irvine — Irvine, California

1993: Fullerton State — Fullerton, California

1994: UC-Irvine — Irvine, California

1995: Maryville University — St. Louis, Missouri

1996-2004: Western Illinois University — Macomb, Illinois

2005-2007: Russell Training Center — Earth City, Missouri

2008: Concordia (WI) University — Mequon, Wisconsin

2009-2015: Rams Park Training Center — Earth City, Missouri

2016-19: UC-Irvine — Irvine, California

2020: Cal Lutheran Facility — Thousand Oaks, California

2021-: Microsemi Field — Irving, California

Can you go to Los Angeles Rams training camp?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yes. The Rams will hold 11 open practices with the gates opening at 11 am PST for a vast majority of them. The others will see gates open at 11:30. You can claim your tickets here while finding out the full schedule here .

Related: Los Angeles Rams as Super Bowl favorites?

Storylines for Los Angeles Rams training camp

Here’s a look at two top position battles and storylines for Los Angeles Rams training camp 2022.

Figuring out the Los Angeles Rams’ running back situation

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Akers returns as an injury-plagued enigma. He suffered a torn Achilles back in July of last year and was able to return for the Rams’ playoff run. Akers then injured his shoulder in the NFC Championship Game before being able to return and run the ball 13 times in the Super Bowl.

A second-round pick of the Rams back in 2020, Akers is motivated to prove that he can be that three-down back.

“This offseason, I really wanted to focus on being more consistent. Going out every play, every snap and just making sure I put myself in the best position to be successful. No vacations. Only one trip home. That’s probably the only time I left L.A. I’ve been here every day working.” Los ANgeles Rams’ Cam Akers on his 2022 offseason

Akers will be joined in competition by 2019 third-round pick Darrell Henderson, who recorded 868 total yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games (10 starts) last season. A fifth-round pick this past April out of Notre Dame, the talented Kyren Williams might also fit into the equation. Though, he suffered a broken foot during the offseason program and is expected back at some point early in camp.

Replacing the legendary Andrew Whitworth

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What a way for Whitworth to go out. One of the most-underrated offensive tackles during his 16-year NFL career, Whitworth’s final game came in a win over his former Cincinnati Bengals squad in the Super Bowl. However, his retirement does leave a hole at left tackle in front of Matthew Stafford .

Joseph Noteboom will man that spot after he signed a three-year, $40 million extension back in March. The former third-round pick from TCU has started all of 17 games in four seasons with the Rams. He’s a major question mark with veteran Rob Havenstein entrenched in at right tackle.

At his age, Stafford is not the most nimble quarterback. He needs a clean pocket to succeed. Stafford was sacked just 30 times in 17 starts a season ago. If Noteboom is able to help the Rams’ offensive line duplicate that success in 2022, it will be huge for the defending champs.

More must-reads: