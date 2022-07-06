ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks turn higher after release of Fed meeting minutes

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
APTOPIX Financial Markets Wall Street Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)

Stocks turned higher on Wall Street in choppy afternoon trading Wednesday following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting.

The minutes of the two-day meeting last month show that Fed officials concluded higher interest rates could be needed to restrain what they saw as a worrying trend: consumers starting to anticipate higher inflation. The policymakers also acknowledged that more rate hikes could weaken the economy.

The S&P 500 was up 0.6% as of 2:52 p.m. Eastern after spending much of the morning and early afternoon wavering between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132 points, or 0.4%., to 31,101, while the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

Small company stocks remained in a slump, a sign that investors are worried about economic growth. The Russell 2000 shed 0.5%.

Technology and health care stocks accounted for a big share of the benchmark S&P 500 index's gains. Cisco Systems rose 2% and Pfizer added 1.5%.

Only energy sector stocks, which lost ground along with crude oil prices, remained in the red. Hess dropped 3.1%.

Bond yields rose significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, jumped to 2.91% from 2.81% late Tuesday.

Major indexes have swung from sharp losses to gains on a day-to-day and even hour-to-hour basis, reflecting investors' worries about inflation, rising interest rates and a potential recession.

The broader market, though, is still mired in a deep slump that has dragged the S&P 500 into a bear market, over 20% below its most recent high.

Wall Street's key concern centers around the Federal Reserve's effort to rein in inflation, and the risk its plan could send the economy into a recession.

Inflation has squeezed businesses and consumers throughout the year. Its grip tightened after Russia invaded Ukraine in February and as China locked down several key cities to contain rising COVID-19 cases, which worsened supply chain problems.

Surging oil prices worsened inflation by sending gasoline prices in the U.S. to record highs. The price of U.S. crude oil is still up 36% for the year, but has been slipping throughout the week in a welcome sign for a market hoping for any signal that inflation could be easing.

U.S. crude oil fell 1% Wednesday afternoon. The price on Tuesday settled below $100 a barrel for the first time since early May.

Central banks have been raising interest rates in an attempt to temper inflation. The Fed has been particularly aggressive in its shift from historically low interest rates at the height of the pandemic to unusually big rate increases now. That has raised concerns that the central bank could go too far, hitting the brakes too hard on economic growth and bringing on a recession.

After last month’s meeting, the Fed raised its rate by three-quarters of a point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% — the biggest single increase in nearly three decades — and signaled that further large hikes would likely be needed.

The minutes from the Fed's June 14-15 meeting show that officials agreed that the central bank needed to raise its benchmark interest rate to “restrictive” levels that would slow the economy’s growth and “recognized that an even more restrictive stance could be appropriate” if inflation persisted.

The recent pullback in energy prices could mean lower gas prices in a few weeks and could signal that inflation is peaking, along with a cooling housing market.

“This takes the pressure off the Fed,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “If we can see gas prices go down, that will pull through to consumer sentiment and that could give the Fed the ability to at least take some of the pressure off.”

Investors are closely monitoring economic data for clues about inflation's impact, its trajectory, and what that means for the Fed's position moving forward. A government report on job openings in May beat economists' expectations in a sign that the employment market remains healthy. A report on the U.S. services industry showed that the sector's growth slowed less than expected in June.

Wall Street will be closely watching the U.S. government's release of employment data for June on Friday.

European markets closed broadly higher.

The euro is at a 20-year low to the dollar on worries over disruptions to energy supplies. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas amid the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

International Business Times

Stocks Climb On Recession Watch; Pound Gains On Johnson Exit

Stock markets recovered further Thursday as investors weighed recession risks, while the pound rallied on the resignation of Britain's scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party. Elsewhere, oil prices climbed with both main contracts back over $100 per barrel, and the euro remained around 20-year lows...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; FOMC Meeting Minutes In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of minutes from the latest Fed meeting. New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET. The services PMI for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM services index for June and Labor Department's JOLTS report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET, with markets looking for some insights related to the upcoming rate increase and comments related to recession from the Fed members.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Asian Markets Follow Wall St Higher as Recession Fears Ease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Friday after two Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. economy might avoid a recession and a news report said China might boost construction spending to stimulate its struggling economy. Tokyo's main stock market index gave up some of its...
STOCKS
forkast.news

Bitcoin price crosses US$22K; Fed cools recession fears

The crypto market gained along with traditional markets overnight in Asia as investors responded to updated guidance on Thursday from U.S. Federal Reserve officials claiming recessionary concerns are overblown. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 8% to trade above US$22,000 in the past 24 hours leading to press time for the first...
STOCKS
blockworks.co

Fed Officials Expect Slower Growth, Imminent Rate Rises

Federal Reserve officials agreed in June that interest rates may need to increase at a faster pace to combat inflation, likely in either a 50 or 75 basis point hike in July, according to minutes released Wednesday. “Many participants judged that a significant risk now facing the committee was that...
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield below 3% as traders look ahead to jobs data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury lost one basis point to about 2.9983%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down slightly at 3.1914%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. U.S. Treasury yields fell back slightly on Friday, although the...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

European Stocks Rebound, Euro Extends Dollar Slump

European stock markets rebounded on Wednesday, recovering some ground following sharp losses the previous session on fears of a global recession. Oil prices recovered slightly, but WTI remained under $100 per barrel. The euro hit a fresh 20-year low point under $1.02 -- the European single currency fast closing in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 100 Points Following Release Of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, following the release of minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting, which suggest inflation remains the central bank's top priority. The country's central bank reiterated its prior intentions to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down. The Dow traded up...
STOCKS
International Business Times

King Dollar Stands Tall As Recession Fears Churn Global Markets

A cocktail of global growth fears, Federal Reserve hawkishness and euro weakness has boosted the U.S. dollar to its highest level in around 20 years, and some investors are betting there may be more gains ahead. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, is up 12%...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues affecting its “core interests,” which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. “China demands the U.S. ... cease reversing history, cease U.S.-Taiwan military collusion and avoid impacting China-U.S. ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Li said. The Chinese military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “If anyone creates a wanton provocation, they will be met with the firm counterattack from the Chinese people.”
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS:Nasdaq jumps 1.7%, Dow slips as oil falls to $99 level

Coverage for this event has ended. Novavax expects Omicron-targeting vaccine by fourth quarter. Vaccine-maker Novavax said it expects to be in a position to provide an Omicron-containing vaccine in the fourth quarter of 2022. In a statement, Novavax wrote that it is awaiting emergency use authorization for its prototype COVID-19...
STOCKS
