ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Brewing Company moving to Underground later this year

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POJsU_0gWjoxqv00
Atlanta Brewing Company President and CEO Alton Shields, left, with Underground Atlanta owner Shaneel Lalani on Upper Alabama Street.

Underground Atlanta owner Lalani Ventures has announced that Georgia’s first craft brewery, Atlanta Brewing Company, will relocate to the Downtown district later this year.

Atlanta Brewing Company will transform the old Atlanta Visitors Center on Upper Alabama Street into an activated indoor/outdoor taproom, brewery and restaurant.

The 8,600-square-foot space will feature ping pong tables, community events like trivia nights, and glass roll-up garage doors that will create a street-level experience for pedestrians.

In one part of the building, guests will see the experimental brewing and canning process. The other part of the building will be a taproom and “phantom restaurant” with rotating chefs every two to four weeks.

The brewery itself will be an experimental place where brewers use Atlanta Brewing Company’s barrel-age brewing techniques to test different flavors and treatments. The taproom will feature 20 beers and have pour-it-yourself taps throughout the space.

“We are disruptors in our industry and we’re all about that life in Atlanta,” said Alton Shields, President, CEO and General Manager of Atlanta Brewing Company, in a press release. “We wanted to operate in a place that’s creative and embraces Atlanta culture. What better way to represent the City of Atlanta than to move to Underground Atlanta and help bring it back to life. We are going to make this a place where Atlantans experience their most delightful moments over great beer in the heart of the city.”

“Two iconic Atlanta brands coming together in South Downtown signals a turning point for the area,” said Mary Turner, Lalani Ventures’ Leasing Manager, said in the press release. “We are carefully targeting the right concepts that support our vision to become the center of gravity for arts, culture and entertainment in Atlanta. Partnering with brands like Atlanta Brewing Company not only enhances the guest experience at Underground, but also re-engages Downtown’s massive population of students and office workers who are craving great places to hang out.”

In addition to Atlanta Brewing Company, new concepts at Underground include Fulton County’s Public Arts Future Lab, an innovative artist residency funded by Microsoft, MARTA Artbound (MARTA’s public art program), and Arts & Entertainment Atlanta; YELLE Beauty, a Black woman-owned and operated beauty concept by Yandy Smith-Harris; Dancing Crepes, a new dining concept also by Yandy Smith-Harris; dolo’s pizza company, Alyson Williams and Yusef Walker’s new restaurant serving up “New York-style, with a hint of LA and the accent of the Caribbean” pizzas; and Daiquiriville, a 2,200 square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar with karaoke, fire shows and other entertainment, owned and operated by Colombian-native Luisa Duran.

“We have been meeting with Downtown neighborhood groups and local institutions like Georgia State to incorporate their feedback into our master plan for the redevelopment,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures. “Our goal is to transform Underground Atlanta ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and we look forward to sharing more details about our plans soon.”

The post Atlanta Brewing Company moving to Underground later this year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Fancy Restaurants in Atlanta, GA

Are you looking for a sophisticated place to celebrate a special occasion? Do you want to take your date somewhere refined? On the other hand, maybe you are simply in the mood for something fancy. Well, whatever it is, our list of the 16 best fancy restaurants in Atlanta, GA,...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Living in Atlanta Georgia Pros and Cons | Meet Atlanta

Are you thinking about moving to Atlanta and you're looking for someone to give you the bottom line of what's it like to live here? In this episode of ATL Vibes, 'm going to give you the good, the bad, and the ugly of living in the ATL. By understanding the pros and cons, you can make the best decision on whether Atlanta is the right place for you. So, want to hear what others might not tell you about living in Atlanta GA? Check out the following content!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta’s iconic Varsity restaurant looks to redevelop its parking lots

The family that owns the iconic Varsity fast-food restaurant overlooking the Downtown Connector is considering redeveloping its prime Midtown real estate. The Gordy family has hired real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield to find potential developers for The Varsity’s site at the corner of North Avenue and Spring Street, as first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
ATLANTA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
eastcobbnews.com

New York Butcher Shoppe coming to The Avenue East Cobb

The space that’s been open next to the J. Jill store at The Avenue East Cobb will be occupied this fall by New York Butcher Shoppe. North American Properties announced Thursday that the South Carolina-based chain will open its third metro Atlanta location in November. NAP also said Warby...
COBB, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Creole Food Festival spices up Atlanta Saturday

On Saturday, the Creole Food Festival will celebrate incredible cuisine at Best End Brewing Company. Festival founder Fabrice and One Flew South Chef Cedric McCroery joined Good Day to share one dish you might see at the festival, grilled lamb ribs with coffee rub.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Want the scoop? 10 best Atlanta ice cream shops to visit on a hot summer day

Picture this: It’s a hot, 95-degree summer afternoon (but feels more like 110 degrees, let’s be real), and all you can think about is treating yourself to some delicious ice cream. Well look no further, we’ve gathered plenty of must-try hotspots for unbeatable ice cream around town. Whether you’re walking your furry friend on the BeltLine or on a date night in Virginia-Highland, there are several spots to get a sweet treat.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyson Williams
CBS 46

National Fried Chicken Day with How Crispy Express

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - How Crispy Express appeared on CBS46 on National Fried Chicken Day to show off their offerings. Will Silbernagel and Greg Best brought their sandwiches, which are made with chicken thigh (dark) meat. The restaurant is located on Georgia Avenue in the Summerhill area.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New daily talk show 'Portia' to air on FOX 5 Atlanta this fall

ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta has announced plans to debut a new, locally-produced and Atlanta-focused daily talk show. Starting this fall, the station will air the new show, "Portia". Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, this half-hour program will be a community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underground Atlanta#Public Art#Food Drink#Atlanta Brewing Company
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Jamaicans opening cultural center in Atlanta

Plans have been announced to establish a Jamaican cultural center and museum in Atlanta. The goal is to compile a history that highlights the country’s genesis from the Tainos through to the Spanish and English invasions, to rebellions, slave uprisings, and the Maroons, said Jamaican government public policy administrator Dr. Apollone Reid.
ATLANTA, GA
immersiveatlanta.com

REVIEW: Blood Oaks – north georgia death cult

Back in the days of old, before the pandemic, I used to frequent Nick’s in Marietta for trivia with my friends Blake Ray, Zach Reinart, and Patrick Fuller, who were all members of cowpunk hellraisers Blood Oaks. The band consisted of Ray on vocals, Reinart on lead guitar, and Fuller on bass, as well as Ian Mallon on rhythm guitar, and Shane Simmons on drums. I caught a handful of their gigs around the city, from the Masquerade opening for Amigo the Devil to dive bar singalongs at the now-closed Highlander. Every show had the rowdiness of a donnybrook with a touch of theatrics, making Blood Oaks a favorite for local punks looking to cut loose and get a bit silly. This streak of shows halted when COVID swept the world and everyone collectively waited for the storm to pass.
MARIETTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Start your weekend early by attending the Atlanta History Center’s Party with the Past series on Thursday night at Atlantucky Brewing. This event will look into Nappy Roots’ roots and brewing in Atlanta’s most recent venture, one of the city’s newest Black-owned breweries. Location: Downtown -...
ATLANTA, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

Fetch Park Dog Park and Social Hub Open in Alpharetta

Fetch Park – the trailblazing off-leash dog park bar and social hub that has been featured by the likes of The Travel Channel, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Magnolia Network, GoDaddy and more – opened its fourth BARk location at 11440 Maxwell Road next door to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and just a stone’s throw away from both downtown Alpharetta and North Point Mall. The Alpharetta park joined its flagship location in Old Fourth Ward, its second Atlanta in-town location in Buckhead, and its outpost in Columbus, Georgia. This truly one-of-a-kind gathering spot features a full-service bar and expansive greenspace for people and pups to “Unleash and Unwind.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: The Varsity ‘considering’ redevelopment of Midtown property

Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Fairburn: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Fairburn, Georgia

Fairburn, a small town with a population just under 13,000 and close proximity to major metropolitan areas like Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, is an excellent example of a promising little town. Mode of Transport. The MARTA bus 180 departs at the College Park station and travels towards Fairburn and...
FAIRBURN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy