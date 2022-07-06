ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Treatment Allowed In China's Southern City: Reuters

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

AstraZeneca Plc's AZN COVID-19 antibody cocktail has been cleared for use in a medical tourism zone in China's southern province of Hainan, Reuters reported citing local media. The report mentioned that China allows early...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

ADC Therapeutics, Sobi Ink European Licensing Pact For Lymphoma Drug

ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB BIOVF for the development and commercialization of Zynlonta for all hematologic and solid tumor indications outside of the U.S., Greater China, Singapore, and Japan. ADC Therapeutics and Sobi intend to make Zynlonta available following...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOXBusiness

AstraZeneca to buy biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

AstraZeneca agreed to acquire biotechnology firm TeneoTwo Inc in a deal worth up to $1.27 billion on Tuesday, in a move to bolster its roster of therapies to treat blood cancers. At the heart of the deal is the U.S.-based company's early stage experimental treatment for a form of Non-Hodgkin's...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern China#Astrazeneca Plc#Reuters#Azn#Hainan Daily#Novartis Ag#Nvs#Piqray#Gilead Sciences Inc
Benzinga

Exclusive: CoinFLEX CEO On 'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver, Debt And Exchange Withdrawal Freeze

In the second half of Benzinga’s latest “Moon or Bust”crypto livestream hosts Ryan McNamara and Aaron Bry interviewed Mark Lamb, co-founder and CEO of CoinFLEX, a company committed to providing institutions and retail investors an easily accessible platform to earn and trade, and incudes a futures exchange with its own stablecoin that pays interest on-chain every eight hours.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 8, 2022

State Street, FactSet partner on data (NYSE: STT) (NYSE: FDS) ING Ventures invested into OpenFin (NYSE: ING) UNO Digital Bank building over AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) JPM executives left for crypto space (NYSE: JPM) 👉 Interesting Reads:. Howard Marks discusses philosophy. ARK funds added $1.5B despite rout. Voyager situation’s sentiment...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Galmed's Aramchol Shows Anti-Fibrotic Effects In Lung Fibrosis Animal Model

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD announced results showing significant effects of Aramchol in a preclinical lung and gastrointestinal (GI) fibrosis model. Treatment with Aramchol resulted in statistically significant improvement in a validated bleomycin model of lung fibrosis (IPF), comparable to Pirfenidone, the gold standard treatment. Findings were seen across all important...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Semaphorin 3A: A potential target for prevention and treatment of nickel allergy

Metal allergy is one of the typical immune disorders encountered during the application of dental/medical materials and has a highly complex pathogenic mechanism. Semaphorin 3A (Sema3A), a member of the semaphorin family, is reported to be involved in various immune disorders. However, its role in metal allergy has not been clarified yet. Herein, we show that Sema3A expression was upregulated in nickel (Ni) allergy-induced mouse ear tissue and in NiCl2-stimulated mouse keratinocytes. Moreover, Sema3A regulated tumor necrosis factor-alpha production and mitogen-activated protein kinase activation in keratinocytes. The specific deletion of Sema3A in keratinocytes did not affect immune cell infiltration but reduced edema and ear swelling; it also impeded Th1 responses to cause a slight alleviation in Ni allergy in mice. Our results demonstrate that Sema3A promotes the development of metal allergy and should be explored as a potential target for the prevention and treatment of metal allergy.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues affecting its “core interests,” which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. “China demands the U.S. ... cease reversing history, cease U.S.-Taiwan military collusion and avoid impacting China-U.S. ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Li said. The Chinese military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “If anyone creates a wanton provocation, they will be met with the firm counterattack from the Chinese people.”
MILITARY
Nature.com

Lung microbial-host interface through the lens of multi-omics

In recent years, our understanding of the microbial world within us has been revolutionized by the use of culture-independent techniques. The use of multi-omic approaches can now not only comprehensively characterize the microbial environment but also evaluate its functional aspects and its relationship with the host immune response. Advances in bioinformatics have enabled high throughput and in-depth analyses of transcripts, proteins and metabolites and enormously expanded our understanding of the role of the human microbiome in different conditions. Such investigations of the lower airways have specific challenges but as the field develops, new approaches will be facilitated. In this review, we focus on how integrative multi-omics can advance our understanding of the microbial environment and its effects on the host immune tone in the lungs.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Goes Shopping, TYME Technologies & Syros Pharma Merger, FDA Clears Vertex Pharma's Stem Cell-Based Diabetes Therapy Study

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. AstraZeneca Strengthens Its Hematological Cancer Pipeline With TeneoTwo Acquisition. AstraZeneca Plc AZN has agreed to acquire TeneoTwo, Inc, including its Phase 1 clinical-stage CD19/CD3 T-cell engager, TNB-486, currently under evaluation in relapsed and refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
56K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy