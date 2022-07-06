AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Treatment Allowed In China's Southern City: Reuters

In recent years, our understanding of the microbial world within us has been revolutionized by the use of culture-independent techniques. The use of multi-omic approaches can now not only comprehensively characterize the microbial environment but also evaluate its functional aspects and its relationship with the host immune response. Advances in bioinformatics have enabled high throughput and in-depth analyses of transcripts, proteins and metabolites and enormously expanded our understanding of the role of the human microbiome in different conditions. Such investigations of the lower airways have specific challenges but as the field develops, new approaches will be facilitated. In this review, we focus on how integrative multi-omics can advance our understanding of the microbial environment and its effects on the host immune tone in the lungs.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO