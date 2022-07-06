ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Reports: Driver who hit 4 cars in front of Pep Boys had another crash the day before

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver who police say hit four cars in a crash in front of Pep Boys suffers from seizures which he blamed for the crash as well as for another crash one day before, according to police reports.

Tuesday, police say the driver of a pickup truck crashed into one car and then rear-ended a second car along US-224 in Boardman. The truck then jumped over three lanes of traffic into the Pep Boys parking lot, hitting two cars there as well.

No injuries were reported in that crash, but according to police reports, the same driver also crashed in Boardman the previous day.

According to a traffic crash report from that crash, the driver drove off the left side of the road at the intersection of Applewood Boulevard and Kentwood Drive. The vehicle then hit a curb and a utility pole, traveled through a field and then hit another curb, cement post, tree and another light post before stopping in the parking lot of 700 Boardman Poland Rd.

The driver, a 65-year-old Boardman man, said he must have passed out because he didn’t know what was happening, the traffic report stated. The narrative reported that the driver had been in several similar crashes of that nature.

According to Boardman court records, the driver had been charged with failure to control in 2006, 2013 and 2016. In 2001, he was also found guilty of failure to control in Youngstown.

The driver told police after Monday’s crash that he has a history of seizures, though he hadn’t had one in years. He has a restriction on his driver’s license that requires yearly medical exams, according to police.

The man declined medical attention and was cited for failure to control.

Crews came out to repair the damaged utility pole.

Tuesday, the same driver — who was then driving a rental car — again blamed his medical condition for the crash, saying he couldn’t recall what happened. Police said in their report that he did not appear to show any signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver again received a citation for failure to control, and police submitted a request that he be retested for his license.

The report states that a Youngstown and Southern Railroad control was severely damaged in Tuesday’s crash. One of the damaged vehicles in Pep Boys’ lot belonged to an employee, and the other had been abandoned there for some time and was towed from the scene.

A Pep Boys’ employee’s car was heavily damaged in the crash.

Don'tEvenGoTher
1d ago

Im glad no one was hurt. If this man has a history of seizures, he should not be driving. In fact, you cannot drive (in PA) until you are released from a doctor. A family member couldn’t drive for 6 months. Meds. No other seizures. He was released to drive. This man could have seriously injured or killed someone. Thank God he didn’t !

