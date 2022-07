Alachua County — The Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old stole cars from two pizza delivery drivers on two straight days in May, after someone in his home ordered the pizza. The Sheriff's Office says a Domino's driver arrived to Majestic Oaks around 3:30 PM on May 29th, and when the driver got out of his car, the teen forced his way into it and drove away. The Sheriff's Office says the teen was in a hit and run crash in front of Verdant Cove Apartments 25-minutes later.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO