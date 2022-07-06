SCAD permanent collection on display at Meals On Wheels Atlanta

Tim Kent, “XOXO Atlanta Shaped Creation”, acrylic on shaped canvas, 180″ X 64″ X 5″

Artwork (L to R): Hasani Sahlehe, “Pharoah”‘, acrylic gel and airbrushed acrylic on raw canvas, 45″ X 36”, 2021 – Marcus Kenney, “Act of Reason”, mixed media, rope, wax and mist ties, 19′ x 12’

Artwork (L to R): Hasani Sahlehe, “Caram bola”, acrylic, charcoal, collage, oil stick on canvas, 76″ X 70″ – Hasani Sahlehe, “Stars for Dennis”, acrylic and acrylic paste on canvas, 65″ X 5 5″ – Hasani Sahlehe, “Worship”, acrylic, oil and oil stick on canvas, 75″ X 74″

Artwork by Kent Knowles

Scad alumni Trish Andersen and Aliyah Salmond working on a yarn mural for Meals on Wheels.

Blockhead, “GIVE”, sculpture, wood, paint and steel

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and its president and founder, Paula Wallace, have contributed a selection of more than 50 artworks to Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) for their new Midtown office and the adjacent 1705 West venue space.

The works, which include paintings, sculptures, textiles, and photography, were created by 14 notable SCAD alumni and were hand-selected by President Wallace and SCAD’s Chief Operating Officer Glenn Wallace. All exhibiting artists are represented by SCAD Art Sales, the university’s in-house art consultancy and curatorial studio.

“This SCAD collection complements the positive energy and meaningful work of MOWA by imbuing their handsome offices and events spaces with the joy of fine art,” explained President Wallace.

“SCAD and Meals on Wheels Atlanta share a heart for the underserved of this wondrous city. Glenn and I wanted to do something special for our friends at MOWA to thank them for their important work.”

The donation of these artworks to MOWA also exemplifies the mission of SCAD SERVE, a community service design studio that seeks to uplift local communities with design-driven solutions to the critical needs such as food, shelter, clothing, and environment.

MOWA is a notable local organization dedicated to helping seniors in need through donations of prepared foods, pantry staples, and even pet food and supplies which I recently wrote about for our sister publication, Atlanta Senior Life. Serving more than 1,800 meals per day throughout metro Atlanta, MOWA ensures seniors can remain independent with aid that goes above and beyond meals. They also offer education, socialization, a sense of community and belonging.

“The incredible generosity of President Wallace throughout the years is punctuated in this art exhibition that celebrates our new venue, 1705 West, and captures the essence of MOWA’s mission,” MOWA CEO Charlene Crusoe-Ingram said in a press release. “The artworks and their SCAD creators are a reflection of our colorful city, the seniors we serve, and our staff who deliver food, compassion and care that our aging neighbors urgently need.”

Featured artists include:

● Trish Andersen (B.F.A., fibers, 2005)

● Aliyah Salmon (B.F.A., textile design, 2018)

● Kent Knowles (B.F.A., painting, 1997; SCAD painting professor)

● Marcus Kenney (M.F.A., photography, 1998)

● Abigail Chase Miller (M.A., sculpture, 2019)

● Adrienne Dixon (B.F.A., painting, 2011)

● Brandon Sadler (B.F.A., illustration, 2009)

● Chris Skeene a.k.a. Blockhead (B.F.A., photography, 2006)

● Ayana Ross (M.F.A., painting)

● Dan VanLandingham (M.F.A., painting, 2011)

● Tim Kent (B.F.A., painting, 2014)

● Hasani Sahlehe (B.F.A., painting, 2015)

● Michael Porten (M.F.A., painting, 2012; B.F.A., illustration, 2004)

● Lauren Coggins-Tuttle (M.F.A., painting, 2012)

