Summer in the mountains means square dancing and bluegrass music up and down Western North Carolina, and this weekend is no exception. Grab the kids, the spouse, a friend, or just yourself and head to Waynesville for its Friday Night Street Dance from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 8, right on Main Street in front of the historic Haywood County Courthouse. The bluegrass music and the pull to join in the square dancing (no experience necessary) is too great to refuse.

WAYNESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO