Monmouth County, NJ

Dog rescued after swimming 1.5 miles from shore in New Jersey

July 6 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in New Jersey came to the rescue of a confused dog that ran into the water and swam one and a half miles from shore.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said its Marine 1 Unit was dispatched when the 10-year-old Siberian husky, named Caiden, was reported in distress in Raritan Bay.

The sheriff's office said Caiden had swam about 1.5 miles out into the water before he was picked up by the Marine 1 Unit.

The canine was not injured and was returned to his owner.

