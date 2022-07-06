ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Giveon Explains His BET Awards Performance, J. Cole's Influence & More

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ue5hE_0gWjmMho00

Despite the excessive amount of criticism he received online, Giveon isn't too bothered by the technical difficulties he experienced during his set at the 2022 BET Awards. The Long Beach, Calif. native says he's not taking all the blame for his recent off-key performance.

During an interview with Angie Martinez on Tuesday, July 5, Giveon tells his version of what happened before and during his BET Awards performance. In an effort to make it easier for the musically-inclined to understand, the singer simply said that he was given the wrong microphone. The settings on the mic he was given didn't match the proper key of his song "Heartbreak Anniversary."

"I think it was a technical difficulty and it's kind of hard to explain if you don't understand the concept of effects," Giveon explains. "The song that I was singing is in the key of 'B' and the mic that was given to me was in the key of 'G'. I guess my mic had the wrong settings, something got shifted up. So instead of me having my reverb that adds that haunting Giveon sound essentially, they gave me a mic that someone had set for the key of 'G'. So even if I'm singing the entire song in 'B', which I was and which the song was in, it's going to come out as 'G'. So singing a song in 'G' while the song's in B, while you're singing in 'B,' while on live TV is a disaster waiting to happen."

Giveon acknowledges that he sounded "not human" and "robotic." He tells Angie he noticed the mistake seconds into his set but pushed through it because he figured that everyone else would understand that it was a technical difficulty. It wasn't long before he became aware of the discourse that erupted online. The singer says he didn't see all the viral comments but the worst he saw was that he "missed a note," and that didn't phase him much.

Early on in their conversation, Angie got to know Giveon better by finding out more about his early beginnings in Long Beach. The singer told her about attending the same high school as Snoop Dogg and his love for watching interviews, including hers. He reveals the reason why Angie's interview with J. Cole impacted him for life.

"[J. Cole] said something in there that really changed my life," Giveon says. "He said he obviously writes stories from him, his perspective but sometimes he pulls from other people's stories so that way he never runs out of stories to tell. And that just helped me tell stories. Just that concept."

Watch Angie Martinez's entire interview with Giveon above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Westside Boogie Reveals Eminem's Advice For Live Shows & Dealing With Criticism

Westside Boogie has unique access to Eminem having been signed to his Shady Records label since 2017. During his recent appearance on Raquel Harper’s It’s Tricky podcast, he revealed the advice Slim Shady gave him for live shows based on his own experience on stage. “Performance-wise, he told...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks, & Young Buck Set The Tone On "P.I.M.P. (Remix)"

Birthday wishes have poured in by the thousands for 50 Cent and we wanted to add our voice to the celebrations by taking things back to his debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. There are plenty of highlights and successes pouring out of Fif's catalog, but this single has been a favorite as it has managed to remain a beloved staple from one generation to the next.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Daz Dillinger Announces Retirement From Rap

Daz Dillinger is calling it quits on the rap game. On June 25, The Dogg Pound rapper announced he will be retiring. Daz made the revelation via Instagram, sharing the news with his over 633,000 followers. “The legend has officially retired. Not my problem anymore,” the post reads. The...
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Claims He Made Over 200 Songs Throughout The COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic came with its share of struggles, though for many, it was also a time of self-growth and discovery. Dr. Dre is one of the people who used his time in isolation to hone his craft, and it was recently revealed that the NWA legend made over 200 songs over the duration of the tumultuous period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
Benzinga

DJ Whoo Kid Partners With Mike Tyson On New Cannabis Venture To Launch Whoodini

New York’s DJ Whoo Kid is partnering with legendary boxer Mike Tyson to bring you a new strain of cannabis hitting the market in July. “Whoodini” is the latest venture from DJ Whoo Kid and is set to be released under Mike Tyson’s TYSON 2.0 brand. “Whoodini” will sponsor a social media campaign that will award participants $5,000 quarterly to the creator with the best video.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Mary J. Blige Sizzles In A White Crop Top Dress With A High Slit At 2022 BET Awards: Photos

“Culture’s biggest night” got even bigger when Mary J. Blige, 51, showed up. On June 26, she not only took the stage, but she also walked the carpet outside the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2022 BET Awards, and she looked amazing. Mary J. Blige could be seen wearing a white crop top dress with a very high slit on the red carpet as she posed for photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angie Martinez
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Giveon
Person
J. Cole
The Guardian

From Biggie to Kendrick: super-producer Pete Rock on hip-hop’s golden ages

The musician with the Midas touch has sold 25m albums – but he’s still fighting for the recognition he’s due. At this year’s BET awards, the honor for lifetime achievement went to Sean “Diddy” Combs – and why not? He signed the Notorious BIG and takes credit for “inventing” the remix. He changed what it means to be called a hip-hop super producer while becoming a multi-platinum-selling rapper himself. Really, he’s not that much different from Pete Rock.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Reminds Fans Of His Musical Talents With Help From Drake, Future, Diddy + More

DJ Khaled is getting ready to embark on the rollout for his forthcoming 13th studio album, God Did, but first, he wants to remind fans how he got to this point. On Wednesday (July 6), the Miami, Florida native took to his Instagram with a video celebrating his work throughout his 20-plus year career. People have criticized Khaled for not being a real DJ, artist or producer, but the We The Best boss made it loud and clear he’s no fluke with some help from some of his closest collaborators including Rick Ross, Future, Diddy and Drake.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Influence More
XXL Mag

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars Win Album of the Year at 2022 BET Awards

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars just earned one of the biggest accolades of the night at the 2022 BET Awards. Tonight (June 26), Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars took home Album of the Year for An Evening With Silk Sonic at the 22nd annual BET Awards. The duo's win is particularly impressive due to the fact that their debut project beat out a completely stacked group of nominees within the Album of the Year category. Other albums that were in the running for the coveted honor include H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind, Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost, Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Kanye West's Donda, Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe and Doja Cat's Planet Her.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Kid Cudi Announces 'A Kid Named Cudi' Streaming Release Date & Greatest Hits Compilation

Kid Cudi is bringing his debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi to streaming services for the first time this month, along with a greatest hits compilation. On Monday (July 4), the Cleveland, Ohio native announced the release date for his long-awaited A Kid Named Cudi reissue, which is set to arrive on July 15. The remastered project will feature original fan-favorites such as “The Prayer,” “Man on the Moon” and “Heaven At Nite,” as well as a brand new intro.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

How Nas Influenced Royce Da 5’9 To Let Fans Own A Piece Of ‘Caterpillar’ Featuring Eminem

Exclusive – Royce Da 5’9 is a student of Hip Hop culture, first and foremost. Along his journey, he’s contributed a stellar body of work, including 2020’s Grammy Award-nominated album The Allegory. The 22-track project boasted appearances from Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, KXNG Crooked, CyHi The Prynce, DJ Premier and Vince Staples, among others.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

163K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy