TVLine Items: Stranger Things Stage Play, Reservation Dogs Trailer and More

Stranger Things are going to be happening at the theater: Under their newly announced production company, Upside Down Pictures, the Duffer Brothers are developing a stage play set within the world and mythology of the hit Netflix series.

The project will be produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry ( The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader ) and Netflix. Daldry will also direct.

Other projects in active development from the Duffer Brothers as part of their overall deal with Netflix include a Stranger Things spinoff; a live-action TV adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime series Death Note ; an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews ( Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance ); and a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman .

* Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York , a spinoff of Million Dollar Listing , won’t be returning to the network anytime soon, our sister site Variety reports. (Bravo has not officially commented on the report,) Debuting in 2012, Million Dollar Listing New York followed a number of high-end real estate brokers as they sold luxury homes in the Big Apple.

* Reasonable Doubt , a new legal drama from executive producers Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Hulu. The series follows Jax Stewart ( Ballers ‘ Emayatzy Corinealdi), “the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets,” according to the official logline. (Watch a first look here .)

* Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie will premiere Friday, Aug. 5 on Netflix. Watch a trailer here .

* FX has unveiled a trailer for Reservation Dogs Season 2, premiering with two episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 3, exclusively on Hulu:

* HBO has released a trailer for The Rehearsal , a six-episode comedy series from Nathan Fielder ( Nathan For You, How To With John Wilson ), premiering Friday, July 15 at 11/10c:

