ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Tourist rescued after mission to investigate California family’s hiking deaths

By Dani Anguiano in Los Angeles
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzVFm_0gWjlw4p00
Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese points to a map to show where a missing family was found dead during a news conference in Mariposa, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion while hiking in a remote area in August. Sheriff Briese said that John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were walking in extreme heat before they died. Briese says their water container was empty. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP) Photograph: Craig Kohlruss/AP

A Michigan man who is said to have traveled to California’s Sierra national forest to investigate the heat-related deaths of a young family on a hiking trail last year had to be rescued last month, according to the Mariposa county sheriff’s office .

The tourist, whom authorities have not named but said is in his mid-60s, reportedly traveled to the area to research what happened to Ellen Chung, 30, her husband, Jonathan Gerrish, 45, their one-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog, Oski, who all died on a hike last August.

The mysterious case baffled law enforcement for months and officials investigated possible causes ranging from carbon monoxide to toxic algae, before finding the family had succumbed to extreme heat and probable dehydration on the trail while just over a mile from their car.

On 28 June, the Michigan tourist traveled to the Hites Cove/Savage Lundy trail, according to authorities, hiking in an area marked as closed. Officials said he had told someone on the trail that he found official explanations of the family’s deaths “odd” and planned to personally investigate what had happened.

Related: The tragic missteps that killed a young California family on a hike

The next morning, that person noticed the man’s rented vehicle was still parked at the entrance of the trail and contacted the sheriff’s office. Officials launched a search and rescue mission and found the missing man on the “Hites Cove Rd portion of the trail”, according to a press release from the Mariposa county sheriff’s office.

Officials said the man was happy to be rescued but complained about having to spend the night and being unable to find the portion of trail he was looking for. He told officials he had tried to call 911 several times but was unable to get through, and he was concerned about algae after drinking water from a nearby river. Medics treated him for “badly blistered feet and dehydration” before he drove off despite medical advice.

Jeremy Briese, the local sheriff, expressed outrage about what happened and said that each time his office spoke about the Chung-Gerrish family’s deaths officials sought to inform the public how to visit the area safely.

“It is hard not to be angry about this particular rescue mission. I want people to come here and enjoy all the amazing nature Mariposa county has to offer,” he said. “To have someone purposely put themselves in danger, using vital resources and potentially putting the safety of our staff in danger all to try and prove us wrong, is maddening and quite frankly sickening.”

The Mariposa county sheriff’s office and other local officials have advised people to be cautious in the area, which has no cellphone reception, particularly amid extreme heat.

Temperatures were as high as 109F the day of the Chung-Gerrish family’s deaths, and the majority of the trail has little shade or trees. The family did not bring enough water for the hike, officials found. Briese has previously acknowledged that the circumstances of the deaths were unusual but said his office was confident in their findings.

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Driver arrested following chase with deputies in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a chase with deputies throughout California during rush hour traffic, according to authorities. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a man sped away from deputies Wednesday late afternoon near Ashlan and Highway 99 and made his way...
FRESNO, CA
Fox40

Modesto woman killed in July 4 crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: 7-year-old killed in Downtown Fresno fire named

FRESNO, Calif. – Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified the 7-year-old child who died in a house fire Wednesday morning. Fire crews respond to the scene around 4:30 a.m. on College and Mckenzie avenues. Officials say seven-year-old Isaac Vallejo of Fresno was found dead inside...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
Michigan State
County
Mariposa County, CA
State
California State
City
August, CA
Mariposa County, CA
Accidents
Mariposa County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Authorities have identified two men who they say were shot and killed over the weekend in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop and 24-year-old Eli Correra of Modesto were the two men killed in a shooting near Sante Fe Avenue and Franklin Road.
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trail#Rescue Mission#Accident#Mariposa County Sheriff#Sheriff Briese#The Fresno Bee#Ap Rrb Photograph#Sierra
ABC30 Central Valley

Man shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man in southwest Fresno. Police say it happened around two Wednesday morning near Church and Elm Avenues. The victim showed up to Community Regional suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He's expected to be...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Woman, 25, Dies After Fiery Crash Off Highway 99

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A 25-year-old woman from Modesto has died after a crash near French Camp late Monday night. California Highway Patrol says, a little before midnight, a woman driving a sedan along northbound Highway 99 went off the east side of the road. The car then crashed into a call box before going down a short embankment and then hitting a large tree near French Camp Road. Officers say the car caught fire, but a passing good Samaritan managed to pull the woman out. The woman was soon rushed to the hospital, but CHP says she later died from her injuries. Exactly why the woman let her car go off the road is unknown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Hiking
CBS Sacramento

Police: Person Expected To Survive After Being Shot By Officer In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they have shot a suspect who allegedly attacked an officer in Modesto on Monday night. The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive to investigate a reported disturbance. At the scene, one suspect allegedly attacked an officer – prompting an officer-involved shooting, police say. The person, only identified as a Modesto man, who was shot is expected to survive, police say. He is facing an attempted murder charge. No other details about the person’s condition, or what led up to the alleged attack, has been released. Police say the incident is being investigated by the department’s Investigations Division and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
MODESTO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and several guns seized

WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major drug bust ended with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office taking a load of guns and marijuana off the streets of a North Valley town. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Enforcement Team, or SET, served warrants in the town of Winton for illegal marijuana grows.
WINTON, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

347K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy