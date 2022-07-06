RGIII Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Trade Very Clear
By Matt Hladik
Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers may seem like a strange fit, but not to Robert Griffin III. After the Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns in a trade this afternoon, RGIII explained on Twitter why he views the...
The Carolina Panthers' quarterback room will look a bit different next season. On Wednesday, they acquired Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2024 conditional draft pick. Last month, Matt Rhule said that Sam Darnold was on track to be the Panthers' starting quarterback. "If we played...
On Tuesday afternoon, Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust issued a strong statement. In the statement, she made it clear that she won't be selling either team any time soon. "As we've stated before, neither of the team is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening," the statement read.
As Brittney Griner awaits action from the U.S. government, another former NBA star has come to her defense. Former NBA star Jamal Crawford has taken to Twitter to voice his support for Griner, who's been detained in Russia since February. "Brittney Griner needs to be home!!," he said. Griner has...
Kyler Murray once had Baker Mayfield's back as his teammate at the University of Oklahoma. After Mayfield was traded on Tuesday, Murray made sure to let him know he still has his back. Following reports of Mayfield being dealt to the Carolina Panthers, Murray tweeted a two-word message to the...
Von Miller ultimately signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Make no mistake though, he was interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys. According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, the Cowboys offered Miller a five-year, $70 million deal. It was basically the same contract that Randy Gregory passed up.
The Cleveland Browns cross one big question mark off their offseason list with the trade of Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. Whether that ends up being a good decision or a bad one will be decided in the future but, for now, it was a step that was going to happen and is now complete.
Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, was on fire this Tuesday afternoon. Photos of black smoke coming out of the venue surfaced on social media. Per Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News, firefighters had to use saws to enter the stadium. Once they got that job done, they were able to carry the hose inside.
Stanford running back E.J. Smith has a famous father, but he's beginning to carve out his own reputation on the gridiron. Smith, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, was a four-star recruit out of high school and has made small contributions to the Cardinal offense in his first two seasons. Last fall, Smith rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added 15 catches for 74 yards.
Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
Whenever there is a major NFL move, ESPN's Adam Schefter can be found tweeting about it, whether he broke the original story or not. But this afternoon, Schefter has been conspicuously silent on Twitter after Baker Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers. The NFL insider's last original tweet was from four hours ago, and it was about ESPN's Dick Vitale documentary.
A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
As Colin Kaepernick attempts an NFL comeback, the quarterback turned his attention to another sports league for a business venture. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kaepernick has invested in the BIG3 League. The three-on-three basketball league founded by Ice Cube was reportedly in danger of folding without Kaepernick's funding.
Many former NFL quarterbacks have successfully transitioned into broadcasting after their playing careers ended, but Brett Favre has not yet gone that route. Now that it has been more than a decade since he last played, the Hall of Famer is considering it. Favre told TMZ this week that he...
Deshaun Watson's three-day hearing ended last week, and Judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to rule on any discipline after the NFL and NFL Players Association submit post-hearing briefs. However, both sides could still reach an agreement beforehand. On ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, via Cleveland.com, Dan Graziano said there...
The Dallas Cowboys made waves on Tuesday by announcing a controversial new sponsor for an upcoming giveaway. Yesterday the Cowboys announced that they have reached a deal with Black Rifle Coffee Company. Black Rifle is well-known for being very pro-gun and socially conservative. They have endorsed former U.S. President Donald Trump and been endorsed by conservative politicians in return.
It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
The College Football Playoff Peach Bowl Semifinal for the 2022 season has already sold out, setting a record for the earliest sellout in the game's historic 54-year run. The matchup is still five months out. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this record-setting sellout. "The power...
