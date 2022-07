The Cincinnati Bengals appear to have a shot at three wide receivers reaching the 1,000-yard mark in 2022 after last year’s run to the Super Bowl. An argument for such a feat is simple. They nearly did it last year, with Ja’Marr Chase (1,455 yards), Tee Higgins (1,091) and Tyler Boyd (828) going off for big numbers despite Joe Burrow’s slow start to the year after coming back from an injury early, then resting starters in the season finale.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO