ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Small predator could make a comeback to PA wildlife

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A weasel-like animal that once called Pennsylvania home could return to the Keystone State.

The American Marten was native to Pennsylvania’s northern forests until it was extirpated in the early 20th century due to deforestation and unregulated harvest. They’re about 20-28 inches long and on average grow to be 3.1 lbs.

But, don’t count the little guy out just yet. Thanks to the Bureau of Wildlife Management the Marten may have a home in Pennsylvania once again.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jtblp_0gWjlcfX00
    Pennsylvania Game Commission could approve a reintroduction program for Martens © PGC Photo / Tracy A. Graziano
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364rX4_0gWjlcfX00
    Pennsylvania Game Commission could approve a reintroduction program for Martens © PGC Photo / Tracy A. Graziano
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVJM7_0gWjlcfX00
    Pennsylvania Game Commission could approve a reintroduction program for Martens© PGC Photo / Tracy A. Graziano
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZDe6_0gWjlcfX00
    Pennsylvania Game Commission could approve a reintroduction program for Martens © PGC Photo / Tracy A. Graziano

The Bureau of Wildlife Management will present the feasibility assessment for Marten reintroduction in Pennsylvania to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) on Friday, July 8 at 1 p.m.

“The PGC, along with many partner agencies, organizations, and dedicated volunteers has set a long-standing precedence of restoring extirpated or nearly extirpated species to the state.  Bald eagles, river otters, wild turkeys, white-tailed deer, fisher, peregrine falcons, elk, beaver and osprey have all seen successful reintroduction while bobwhite quail are currently undergoing this process.  There aren’t many species left to reintroduce and with current resource availability, this appears to be a good time to move forward,” furbearer biologist for the Bureau of Wildlife Management, Thomas Keller said.

Judge throws out rollbacks on endangered species

The meeting scheduled for the July 8 begins with commissioners hearing staff reports. A public session will resume again at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday allowing community members to speak on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration for anyone who would like to speak begins at 7:45 a.m.

If the Pennsylvania Game Commission Board of Commissioners votes to move forward with reintroduction, the next step would be to create a reintroduction/management plan.

The Bureau of Wildlife Management and the PGC look at many different areas of research to determine whether the Marten could be reintroduced. Those findings make up the feasibility assessment.

Requirements for reintroduction

There must be adequate suitable habitat in quality, quantity, and connectivity. According to Keller, the suitable habitat lies within counties such as Warren, Forest, Elk, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Cameron, Clinton, and Lycoming. Each of those areas is a structurally mixed forest with canopy cover and a pleather of cavities and woody debris.

Other areas of interest that are looked at include diet research, to determine the impact on the species that currently live in Pennsylvania, like wild turkeys, ruffled grouse, the Allegheny woodrat and others.

The assessment will also look into pray abundance which examines the ability to coexist among predator competitors.

Climate models were also found to be in favor of the Marten reintroduction.

According to a public survey, it was also found that 92% of hunters were in support of reintroduction as opposed to the 7% who were against it.

The groups also examined several different reasons for the Marten reintroductions including ecological, political, economic/social, cultural, and responsibility.

“Restoring a native species to a community that is missing a piece is a critical part of ecosystem restoration.  Just as humans are an important part of this overall system, so too are marten, and they provide important ecologic services such as seed dispersal, or rodent management within a forest, ” Keller said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The reintroduction plan would lay out release locations as well as source populations, trap and transfer planning, disease management, screening, and a variety of other measures.  Another important aspect will be a strong education campaign to help the public understand and become involved in this effort.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Court blocks Pennsylvania’s carbon emissions plan

(AP) — A state court temporarily blocked Pennsylvania from participating in a regional carbon pricing program to combat climate change, ruling Friday in favor of coal-related interests that argue the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf is seeking to impose an unlawful tax. Commonwealth Court granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the Wolf administration from “implementing, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KDKA News Radio

PA issues spotted lanternfly warning

State leaders have issued another warning about the spotted lanternfly as more counties are added to the quarantine list. Washington, Armstrong and Indiana counties were added to the quarantine list this year - prohibiting the movement of the spotted lanternfly at any stage of life. The state's Agriculture secretary Russell...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mckean, PA
City
Tioga, PA
WTAJ

Earth Week Poster and Video Contest announces winners

PENNSYLVAINIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced 12 winning posters and three wining video’s for the 2022 Earth Week Poster and Video Contest. The top 12 scoring posters will be used in a calendar template provided electronically to schools, DEP, and members of the public for download and print. The top […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Keller
WTAJ

Destination PA: Eastern State Penitentiary

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Destination Pennsylvania takes us to the Fairmount section of Philadelphia, where you’ll find one of the state’s most unique attractions: The Eastern State Penitentiary. When driving down 22nd and Fairmount Ave you can’t miss this huge castle like building. Within these walls is one of the oldest prisons in America. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Governor Tom Wolf approves Pennsylvania budget

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After being signed by the House and Senate in the past two days, Governor Tom Wolf added his signature to the keystone state's budget a week behind schedule. Wolf celebrated the commitment to education shown in the budget. The agreement secured a historic $1.8 billion investment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pa. lawmakers react to state budget agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Pennsylvania transgender athlete bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” calling it “discriminatory transphobic legislation.” House Bill 972 would’ve required an entity or public institution to designate sports as for males, boys, or men; female, women, or girls; or co-ed or mixed. The bill also restricted “students of the male […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Biologist#Volunteers#The American Marten#Pgc
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Game Commission urges hunters to support ending “pink envelopes”

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The […]
WTAJ

Nursing graduates waiting to get to work say Pennsylvania is “holding us up”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- “What is the hold-up?” That’s the question many recent nursing graduates are asking in Pennsylvania. Recent nursing students say the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing is dragging its feet on issuing Temporary Practice Permits and authorizing testing and it’s preventing some nurses from starting their careers, in the midst of a nursing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces $49 Million for Pennsylvania’s Airports through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that three Pennsylvania airports – Philadelphia International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, and Lehigh Valley International Airport – will receive a total of $49 million in funding in Airport Terminals Program funding, a new federal grant program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “Airports...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy