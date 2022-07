Pure adoration. That’s what the Jonas Brothers have elicited from many Millennials since the trio first began singing and strutting back in their Disney Channel days. Now grown up — complete with celebrity wives and all sorts of side projects — Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas have avoided sticky scandals while also mounting a thoroughly credible musical comeback in 2020, taking them straight into the world of adult contemporary. They’ve become the gold standard celebrities for Millennial men.

BELMONT, NC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO