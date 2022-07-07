Relative identifies baby boy found in southwest Houston, parents still not found, police say

On Wednesday evening, a relative called the Houston Police Department to identify a child who was found abandoned. But investigators still haven't been able to find the boy's mom or dad.

Investigators want to find the parents first, so they can talk with them. They said they aren't accusing them of a crime, because they don't know the circumstances that led to the 12-month-old baby boy being abandoned.

Out at The Onyx apartment complex on Wednesday, there were a lot of parents sharing the boy's picture and information.

"I thought I knew the baby. I thought the baby looked familiar to me. I was going to take my time to find out what building they found the baby at. If he was walking, he could have walked off anywhere looking for help," Lexie Gardner, who has two young sons, said.

The baby was located at 10300 S. Wilcrest Drive on Tuesday at about 12:40 p.m. The child was found crying, abandoned near an iron fence at the apartment complex, police say.

It's not clear if this child lived out at the apartment complex, or if he was just left there.

Police said they brought the information to the public because no one has come forward to claim the child, and there are no missing persons reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Detective R. Blackmon at 713-830-3265.

The baby is safe and in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS).

What is the "safe haven" or "baby Moses" law

Texas has a law to protect parents who cannot care for newborns. The Safe Haven law allows for babies 60 days or younger to be left at designated safe places, such as fire stations or hospitals, with no questions asked, as long as certain conditions are met.