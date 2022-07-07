ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relative identifies baby boy found in southwest Houston, parents still not found, police say

By Chaz Miller
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

On Wednesday evening, a relative called the Houston Police Department to identify a child who was found abandoned. But investigators still haven't been able to find the boy's mom or dad.

Investigators want to find the parents first, so they can talk with them. They said they aren't accusing them of a crime, because they don't know the circumstances that led to the 12-month-old baby boy being abandoned.

Out at The Onyx apartment complex on Wednesday, there were a lot of parents sharing the boy's picture and information.

"I thought I knew the baby. I thought the baby looked familiar to me. I was going to take my time to find out what building they found the baby at. If he was walking, he could have walked off anywhere looking for help," Lexie Gardner, who has two young sons, said.

The baby was located at 10300 S. Wilcrest Drive on Tuesday at about 12:40 p.m. The child was found crying, abandoned near an iron fence at the apartment complex, police say.

It's not clear if this child lived out at the apartment complex, or if he was just left there.

Police said they brought the information to the public because no one has come forward to claim the child, and there are no missing persons reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Detective R. Blackmon at 713-830-3265.

The baby is safe and in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS).

SEE ALSO: Explaining the Safe Haven law in Texas

What is the "safe haven" or "baby Moses" law

Texas has a law to protect parents who cannot care for newborns. The Safe Haven law allows for babies 60 days or younger to be left at designated safe places, such as fire stations or hospitals, with no questions asked, as long as certain conditions are met.

Comments / 39

1 BAD BOY
4d ago

what a beautiful baby boy! I hope the author keeps up with this story and lets us know how this works out. I don't have much but I would gladly give to help support this child.

Reply
17
Patricia Phillips
4d ago

Lord keep your arms around him and let no harm come near him, allow his parents or family to come forth to be placed with familiar faces. In your Holy Name Father God Jehovah Almighty‼️

Reply(2)
14
naughty by nature
4d ago

look at them big beautiful eye's 😍 but my heart Breaks because I can see the trauma 💔 in his eyes. please lord 🙏 hug this baby tightly 💛✨️🌠

Reply(1)
13
 

fox26houston.com

FOUND: Missing Houston man last seen by family in May, police say

HOUSTON - UPDATE - July 10, 2022: Officials confirmed Darrell Bowers, 29, was found. Authorities need your help finding a Houston man, who officials say was last seen by family in May 2022. Darrell Bowers, 29, was reportedly last seen "by family" in the 3100 block of Gillespie around 2...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after crashing into pole in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a pole in southwest Houston. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say they received a call just before 8 a.m. about a driver, an unidentified man, heading southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Telephone Rd. when his truck left the roadway.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Authorities locate mother days after baby was found alone in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities have located the mother of a 12-month-old baby who was found alone at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday. According to Houston police and court records, Dana McGowan, 33, was taken into custody overnight for two felony warrants for DWI with a passenger under 15 years old from earlier this year and parole/probation violation. Detectives plan to interview her about the baby.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Harris County toddler found dead after being alone at pool

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 3-year-old toddler has been pronounced dead in Harris County after being found unresponsive. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at around noon. July 9 to a residence in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills near Sam Houston Race Park. According to Harris County Sheriff...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
houstonstringer_com

A shoplifter is dead after grabbing a deputy's taser in NW Harris County

According to Sgt. Jason Brown during a press briefing, the incident started around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General located at 2004 W FM 1960 in Houston. Brown states the employees called the police after the man was caught shoplifting and pushing a manager. Deputies responded to the call and a Harris County Seargent, and a 15-year veteran with the department spotted him just south of the Dollar General. At that point, the Seargent tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot and made it about 100 yards before the officer caught up to him.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man drowns in pool at NE Harris County park, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been pronounced dead after authorities say he drowned at a park in northeast Harris County on Sunday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18040 block of Riverside Street in Sheldon around 4:50 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens Park.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Do you recognize this suspected porch pirate?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a package off of a porch. Deputies responded to Harper Woods at Springwoods on June 16 after an unidentified woman was caught on surveillance video taking a package off of a front porch.
HOUSTON, TX
