Baseball

Wednesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLBPA — Promoted Bruce Meyer to deputy executive director, Ian Penny to senior advisor to the executive director, Matt Nusbaum to general counsel, Kevin Slowey to senior director/player services, Chris Capuano to senior director/operations, business and strategy and Jeff Perconte to deputy general counsel.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk. Claimed LHP Kirk McCarty off waivers from Cleveland and optioned him to Norfolk. Designated RHP Marcos Diplan for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Brayan Bello from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP Hansel Robles for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Willy Peralta on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Will Vest from Toledo (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Returned OF Eloy Jimenez from rehab assignment in Charlotte (IL) and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Placed INF Jake Burger on the 10-day IL. and RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte. Transferred INF Danny Mendick from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Miguel Castro from the restricted list. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Casey Lawrence from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Anderson Espinoza from Tennessee (SL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Tyler Mahle on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 3. Sent C Chris Okey outright to Louisville (IL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Aaron Holiday.

BROOKLYN NETS — Re-signed F Kessler Edwards.

DENVER NUGGETS — Acquired Gs Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith from Washington in exchange for Gs Monte Morris and Will Barton.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed F Jae'Sean Tatte.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed Gs Wesley Matthews and Jevon Carter and F Bobby Portis.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Acquired C Rudy Gobert from Utah in exchange for Gs Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Leandro Bolmaro, F Jarrod Vanderbilt, draft rights to C Walker Kessler and 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks and a 2026 first-round pick swap.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Acquired F Jerami Grant from Detroit in exchange for a draft consideration.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Eddie Goldman to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Kate Madigan assistant general manager.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired F Washington Corozo on a six-month loan from Sporting Cristal (Peruvian top-flite side).

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Charlotte FC in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired M Gaston Brugman from Parma Calcio 1913 (Italian Serie B) and signed him to a three-and-a half-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

SHENANDOAH — Named Tessa Johnston lead assistant women's basketball coach.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

