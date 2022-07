NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJM) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash along US-41 where Croix St. and N Teal Lake Ave intersect the highway. Our crew at the scene observed a truck and smaller vehicle involved in the crash. Emergency personnel were on scene just after 3 p.m. Thursday. It is unknown at this time if more vehicles were involved from what we were able to observe.

