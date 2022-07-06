Vancouver man wins $54K from Publishers Clearing House

Just 13 miles south of Portland, it’s easy to overlook Oregon City as a destination. But let’s put some respect on its name; Clackamas County’s government seat is plenty worth the drive. Our first state capital and the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon...
Can you imagine a property that's got a pirate ship and a western town? It has to be a pretty impressive place and now the estate has gone up for sale in Oregon that'll surely get all the buyers excited. If you are familiar with the TLC TV series Little...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs sat parked along Southeast 67th Avenue outside of two vacant homes late Thursday morning. Neighbors say the area has become a magnet for members of Portland's houseless community taking advantage of the unoccupied properties. “It’s unbearable to watch your whole city become...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Five police officers and five vehicles will be equipped with cameras starting next week as the Vancouver Police Department begins its second test of a camera pilot program. The police officers will start wearing body cameras Monday, July 11. The vehicles will have front-facing and rear-passenger...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Vancouver Police Department announced it will start a second pilot test for body-worn cameras and in-car cameras. The pilot will begin July 11 and is expected to last between 30 to 60 days, the police department said. During the test, five officers will wear...
Tomorrow is my last day at Fox 25. I’ll miss you Oklahoma— thanks for the good times all these years. I’ll be making my way to Seattle for the next chapter in my career. I hope you’ll keep following my journey. Also…. Reporter/MMJ Bridget Chavez jumps...
This week: a floating home on the edge of Sauvie Island.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in the mood for a burger this week, the Rose City has plenty of restaurants to choose from. KOIN 6 News put together a list of burger spots with classics and new takes on the American food staple. Below, you’ll find 10 restaurants in the Portland area, whether you’re in looking for a vegan or classic cheeseburger.
Athletes from all over the world are arriving in Oregon for the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The French national team is currently training at Linfield College. A Portland-based national community art initiative is showing the impact of gun violence through their Soul Box Project. Rose City Vintage Market returns to...
PORTLAND, Ore. — You can’t miss the Food Mart jutting out on a big curve along Northeast Marine Drive near 6th. But the owner, who’s had the place since 2005, has had enough. You can see the shattered and boarded up windows in front of his story....
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those walking or biking in Southwest Portland will have a new way of connecting through the area due to a recently completed bridge. According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the Red Electric Bridge is now completed and ready for use. It’s located between Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Southwest Capitol Highway and is part of the Red Electric Trail.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris has identified the rock climber who died on July 4th south of Leavenworth to be 44-year-old Bryan C. Caldwell. Caldwell is from Vancouver, Wash. Chelan County Sheriff's Office shared that Caldwell fell while rappelling 100 ft. down Icicle Buttress due to an equipment malfunction. His...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland on Wednesday announced a grant of $3 million for an eviction legal defense program. The Portland Housing Bureau, Oregon Law Center, and Portland Community College’s CLEAR Clinic have launched the Eviction Legal Defense Program to provide free legal defense services to qualifying tenants facing eviction.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland.
Better data around broadband access will help region secure funding, leaders say. The Columbia Pacific Economic Development District, or ColPac, is encouraging residents of Columbia, Clatsop, Tillamook and western Washington counties to take a new internet speed test. Columbia County, regional groups to which it belongs, and cities within the...
