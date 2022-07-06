ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

White Plains installs solar energy project expected to power more than 700 homes per year

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvSPJ_0gWjkABW00

White Plains is putting the summertime heat to good use by installing the city's largest solar energy project.

The project has nine variations of solar panels ranging from canopies to rooftops to ground-mount installations over several locations.

The amount of expected energy will be enough to power more than 700 homes each year - tripling the amount of solar energy in Westchester County.

"Individuals who may be interested in supporting renewable energy can directly support by subscribing as part of community solar, secondly we incorporate storage to ensure we’re getting full value of the assets we’re putting in place, finally, we have the canopies above us, which are also supporting the operations of maintenance of other services the city is providing reducing the need for snow removal," says Sarah Salati, executive vice president of New York Power Authority.

Mayor Thomas Roach also stated how Westchester County has had more solar installations in the last nine months than in the prior nine years.

Comments / 0

Related
theexaminernews.com

Common Council Presented with Requests to Fund Capital Projects

Requested funds to aid capital projects in the White Plains Department of Public Works (DPW) and a one-year renewal of the city’s current contract with Empress Ambulance Service were discussed at the Common Council special meeting/work session on June 27. DPW Commissioner Stefania Mignone detailed the three capital projects,...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Installations#Renewable Energy#New York Power Authority#Solar Panels#White Plains
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New owner plans to revitalize Heights Plaza in Harrison

The new owner of Heights Plaza says it will revitalize the long-troubled Harrison shopping center and add several new tenants by the end of the year. Benbrooke Realty Investment Co., a New York-based real estate manager, announced Thursday that it recently finalized its ownership arrangements for the nearly 30-acre shopping plaza.
chainstoreage.com

Residential to rise at a Pyramid mall in the Hudson Valley

Pyramid Management Group has been rather busy lately shoring up the finances of its malls, including Destiny USA in Syracuse. Farther south in New York State and Massachusetts, it’s busy putting up residential projects to bring traffic to its centers. The Syracuse-based company last month welcomed the first residents...
SYRACUSE, NY
norwalkplus.com

Bridgeport Mayor Ganim Announces Program to Provide up to $25,000 to Residents seeking to Purchase First Time Home in the City of Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT – On Wednesday, Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport, in collaboration with Building Neighborhood Together, announced the launch of Home Bridgeport, the First Time Homebuyer Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance Program, a new state program that provides down payment assistance to low and moderate-income Bridgeport homebuyers.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

Norwalk parcel off Merritt Parkway is sold

The 1.03-acre vacant parcel at 410 Main Ave. in Norwalk has been purchased for an undisclosed amount. The property is located 0.3 miles from the Merritt Parkway’s Exits 40A & B, 0.5 miles from the Merritt 7 train station and 0.7 miles from Route 7. It is on a bus route, across the street from the Merritt 7 office complex, and near hotels, shopping and restaurants.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

$1B German Grocery Delivery Startup Lands In New Jersey

A fast-growing grocery delivery service that utilizes bicycles has landed in New Jersey. Gorillas, founded by Kağan Sümer in Berlin, Germany, is moving into a 4,000-square-foot space at at 338 Newark Ave., in Jersey City, JerseyDigs reports. Valued at more than $1 billion, Gorillas is one of the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Time Out New York

You now need this much money to be considered financially secure in NYC

We always knew you had to be very rich to feel comfortable living in New York... but it never occurred to us just how rich that was. According to a new survey of 500 city dwellers by financial firm Charles Schwab, locals believe that you need $1.4 million to be "financially comfortable" in the New York area and $3.4 million (that's over a million more than the national average) to be considered "wealthy." Yes, those are pretty insane numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Pleasantville Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ban Adopted Into Law

After two years of discussions, a village-wide survey and three contentious public hearings, the Pleasantville Village Board voted unanimously last week to ban the use of fuel-powered leaf blowers from May 15 to Sept. 30. The new law will go into effect May 15, 2023. Electric plug-in and battery-operated leaf...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
News 12

News 12

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy