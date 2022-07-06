ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Officials: Poughkeepsie man arrested with loaded gun at Stewart International Airport

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A Dutchess County man was arrested with a loaded gun at Stewart International Airport on Tuesday.

TSA officers say they intercepted the man with the handgun with five bullets in it.

TSA immediately alerted police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

The Poughkeepsie resident told officials he forgot he had it with him.

He now faces a stiff federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint.

News 12

News 12

