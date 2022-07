The Bay Area may see relief at gas stations after crude oil dropped yesterday. The price fell under $100 per barrel for the first time in months and experts say drivers could see a major difference at the pump in the next couple of weeks. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in San Francisco is $6.30 while the state average is $6.18. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at the 76 station on Cleveland Avenue, where a gallon of unleaded is $5.79. Prices across the Bay Area have been declining steadily over the last month.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO