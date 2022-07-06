Tigers have reached out to Eduardo Rodriguez. 'He hasn't reached out back.'

The Tigers remain in the dark as to if and when Eduardo Rodriguez will rejoin the team.

The club has not had any contact with the pitcher since he left the club due to a personal matter and was subsequently placed on the restricted list June 13, Tigers GM Al Avila said prior to Wednesday's game against Cleveland.

“We have reached out, but he hasn’t reached out back,” Avila told reporters. “We’re just kind of waiting it out.”

Rodriguez, 29, signed a five-year, $77 million with the Tigers in the offseason to anchor their rotation, but got off to a shaky start and eventually landed on the injured list in May. Just when he looked ready to return last month, he notified the Tigers he would be taking a leave to attend to a reported marital issue .

That's the last the club has heard from him.

"It is unusual," Avila said. "But we have no choice but to wait and see what develops as we move forward."

While on the restricted list, Rodriguez is not being paid. He was set to make about $85,000 per game this season, meaning he's forfeited close to $1.75 million during his absence.

Asked if the Tigers can possibly void Rodriguez's contract, Avila said, “I’m not going to get into that at this point. It’s a private situation on his part, so I won’t get into any of those legalities.”

Avila's comments Wednesday echoed those last month by A.J. Hinch, who admitted the Tigers "don't know what's next for" their Opening Day starter. Asked if he expects Rodriguez to come back this season, Hinch said "I hope he comes back."

Until then, barring another contractual move, all the Tigers can do is wait.

"We need him," said Hinch. "We signed him for a reason."

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker