Topeka, KS

United Way of Greater Topeka prepares for Campaign Celebration

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
 1 day ago

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The United Way of Greater Topeka is gearing up for its 2022 Campaign Celebration on July 12th. Jessica Lehnherr, CEO/President, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to give us the details.

This year’s celebration will be next Tuesday, July 12 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Townsite Avenue Ballroom, located on the first floor in Townsite Tower at 534 S Kansas Ave.

At the campaign celebration, United Way will announce the results of their campaign that just ended and will hand out awards to community leaders who made a difference during the campaign.

If you’d like more information on the celebration, click here.

