Inside The Gorgeous $20 Million Estate Of An Old Hollywood Director
By Nina Rogoff
House Digest
1 day ago
Bel Air is a wealthy neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles, California, in the Santa Monica Mountains. It's home to entertainment executives and celebrities and offers fairly private living, per Good Migrations. That's certainly true for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate with over 9,200 square feet of living space, located...
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
Nobody could argue that Los Angeles is suffering from a lack of wedding venues. With so many fascinating and lovely neighborhoods spread across the vast city, there are plentiful hotel properties, restaurants, event venues, and environments to satisfy every type of couple and every wedding day dream. No matter your wedding style, you can find a perfect place to say "I do" in La La Land.
For lovers of outdoor dining, the excellent summer weather makes it a great time to indulge in one of these top-ranked seafood restaurants in Los Angeles's Beach Cities, Redondo Beach, and Manhattan Beach. Even better, they offer outdoor seating and sea views.
In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
For those whose cultural center comes from within the city, the bridges, especially the Sixth Street Viaduct, are not an entry point to the Los Angeles mystic. They are geographical and historic centerpieces of a larger city, otherwise faceless in pop culture fiction. Ninety years ago, the Sixth Street Viaduct...
NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu and Senior Associate Nikki Liu with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group in the Irvine office completed the sale of a 10-story 107,190 square foot office building located in Santa Ana, California. Steve and Nikki represented both seller, Concourse COI Investment, LLC, and buyer, 1600 N Broadway LLC, in the transaction. The sale price was $11,800,000.00 or $110 per square foot.
A Israeli man who owns a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Lincoln Heights is receiving messages of support after someone carved a symbol of hate on a gate at his business last month. Tal Zaiet said that on June 25 his surveillance camera captured someone walking outside Mazal restaurant in the neighborhood...
Welcome Back, Sixth Street Viaduct: Time can be like a bridge, when you think about it, and the time bridge we just crossed between the former "seismically-deficient" Sixth Street Viaduct and the brand-new one, which debuts with a two-day community celebration on July 9 and 10? It took over six years, and a lot of design, planning, creativity, and hard work to make happen. Now the stylish new DTLA span is in place and fans attached to the former viaduct (many Angelenos adored it) are invited to visit. July 9 is ticketed and sold out, do note, while July 10 is open to all. By the by, the viaduct replacement is "the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles."
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
Maciel Bañales Luna didn’t grow up like other kids in Durango, Mexico, a sparsely populated and densely forested state in the country’s northwest region. Her mother sought out plant-based cooking workshops, while her father preached the importance of conservation. Bañales Luna says that both of her parents’ personal interests were “ahead of their time,” but their influence on her education, career, and latest entrepreneurial venture is incalculable. Bañales Luna is opening Los Angeles’s first-ever vegan butcher shop in Highland Park on Friday, July 8, along with her husband Joe Egender and business partner Dustin Lancaster. Maciel’s Plant Based Butcher & Deli brings together Mexican influences with classic deli touches, representing a culmination of Bañales Luna’s lifelong dedication to health, nutrition, and environmental stewardship.
SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica’s Forty-Third Emergency Supplement signed on June 29, extends the City’s remaining local emergency orders through December 31, 2022, or the termination of the County Health Officer Order, whichever transpires first, provided that the Santa Monica City Council ratifies the need for continuing the local emergency due to COVID-19 every 60 days.
OPAH Restaurant(Image is author's) OPAH Seafood Grill is a fine dining restaurant located at 26851 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA. They are open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. With the beautiful weather of Orange County, California, they have outdoor seating as well as indoor dining.
Whining over when wieners will appear, the sort of condiment-topped franks that spend a good amount of time soaking up a grill's heat and plenty of smoky flavor?. Whine over wieners, we will most definitely not do, especially when we know that a beloved bastion of bun-a-tude, a place we mustard, er, must give props to, will soon reemerge on the Southern California food stand scene.
Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Corned beef and cabbage spaghetti, braised...
Tucked away on a tree-lined street in the Glenwood neighborhood, sits a traditional home with clean lines and abundant natural light. This picturesque two-bedroom, one-bathroom home embodies the perfect blend of modern and traditional style. Stroll down the meandering walkway and up to the stone entry that invites you into this charming home. Open the door and you are bathed in light thanks to the many beautiful original windows including a large bay window with a view of the outdoor foliage. The fine craftsmanship of the 1930s can be seen in the shining hardwood floors and the classic brick fireplace with mantle. A sizable dining room sits adjacent to the living room and would function equally well as a family room. A door provides direct access outside, making the flow for entertaining ideal. The kitchen is grounded by stunning wide plank wood floors and offers plenty of storage. The breakfast area in the kitchen is the perfect spot for your morning coffee or to get a little work done at your kitchen desk. Travel down the hall past the built-in wall niche to the 2 well-sized bedrooms in this 1,269 SF home. Original tiles adorn the large, cheery bathroom with a separate tub and shower. You will want to take advantage of our beautiful year-round weather when you step into this huge backyard. Invite the whole gang for a BBQ, start that vegetable garden or let kids have a field day, every day. The 6,490 SF lot offers endless possibilities. Newly painted inside and out, a 2- car detached garage, and walking distance to Kenneth Village, what's not to love about this home.
Culver City is getting a new bakery in the form of Sweet Lily Bakery at 9516 Culver Blvd as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Sweet Lily has a very well-regarded pastry chef from Paris, France as one of its co-owners, so you know that they are something special. Sweet...
Baltaire hosting live music from 6:30 to 9:30 in restaurant’s bar and lounge. Baltaire now has live music each week which they just announced on their Instagram. In a statement, the restaurant added, “Baltaire every Thursday and Friday in the bar & lounge from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with upcoming musicians like Leo Gallo, The Wayward Five, Liela Avila, Maiya Sykes and more.”
UNITED STATES—When you visit Orange County in California, you will certainly not be short of things to do and places to go. This is an area that offers a tremendous amount of excitement for both kids and adults, and as an adult, you will find plenty to keep you busy. From the thrills of Disneyland in Anaheim to sports venues and live music, there is always something to do in this area.
BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) - A local rapper shot in April while trying to stop a robbery in Los Angeles continues to make a ‘miracle’ recovery, according to loved ones. A photo taken July 4 shows something doctors had thought impossible: Christopher Martin, alive and healing. “I’m beyond words....
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.
Comments / 0