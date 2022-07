MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, today announces that Dr. Judith Michelle Williams, co-founder of the human resources information platform Sugarwork, Inc. and former Global Head of People and Sustainability at SAP, will be joining the company’s Board of Directors. As a metrics-driven diversity strategist, Dr. Williams brings her expertise in delivering exceptional cross-functional outcomes across the organizations she leads and advises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005488/en/ Siteimprove welcomes Dr. Judith Michelle Williams to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO