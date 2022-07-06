ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Gerrit Cole has hilarious response when asked about regrets from time with Pirates

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSdOz_0gWjjVVk00

While he's not slated to pitch during the New York Yankees ' quick two-game set in Pittsburgh, Gerrit Cole returned to PNC Park Tuesday for the first time since the Pirates traded him to the Houston Astros in January of 2018.

In a meeting with the assembled media, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft was asked to reflect on his five seasons with the Pirates, and whether he would change anything from his time as a Bucco.

"I would probably take that slider back to [Kyle] Schwarber," Cole said, as noted by Alex Stumpf of DK Sports Pittsburgh .

Of course, Cole is referring to the 430-foot home run that he gave up to Schwarber -- then with the Chicago Cubs -- in the third inning of the 2015 National League Wild Card Game:

Cole gave up six hits and four runs over five innings, while eventual NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta pitched a complete-game shutout for the Cubs in a 4-0 win. The Pirates haven't been back to the playoffs since.

While Schwarber is now hitting tape-measure shots for the Philadelphia Phillies , he faced Cole as a member of the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game in 2021. The end result was a solo shot for Schwarber, in an eventual 6-2 win for the Red Sox:

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees Make Team History By Embarrassing The Pirates

If you’re a fan of the New York Yankees, then last night was a pretty good night for you. If you’re a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, not so much. The Yankees completely dismantled the Buccos on Wednesday night, busting out for 16 runs as they blanked the Pirates and secured a split in their brief two-game series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Audacy

Is Eli Manning a first-ballot Hall of Famer? One voter says no

Eli Manning won’t be eligible for the Hall of Fame until the Class of 2025, but his case is an interesting enough one to talk about years in advance. The longtime New York Giants quarterback undoubtedly had some high points that few have ever gotten to – chiefly his leading of the Giants past Tom Brady and the New England Patriots twice in the Super Bowl.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Audacy

Alex Cora explains why Garrett Whitlock is returning to bullpen, what role will be

When Garrett Whitlock returns to the Boston Red Sox, it’ll be in the role that he rose to prominence in. Whitlock has been out since June 7 as he deals with a right hip injury. At the time of the injury, the Red Sox had been using him as a starter, but last season and parts of this season he found success as an Andrew Miller-type reliever who can go for multiple, high-leverage innings.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees smash two Grand Slams in route over Pirates | Main Takeaways

The New York Yankees put on an offensive show against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday evening. After falling to Pittsburgh 5–2 on Tuesday with Jameson Taillon on the mound, starting pitcher, Luis Severino was dominant over 6.0 innings. Severino tossed 88 pitches with 58 strikes, striking out three batters...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Gerrit Cole
Inside The Penguins

Ron Hextall Updates Negotiations with Penguins Stars

The NHL Draft is a weekend that serves as the first step in many young hockey players' careers, but it also serves as an opportunity for the media to talk to the front office's to ask about the status of their offseason. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall caught up with reporters in Montreal to discuss his negotiations with the Penguin's two primary free agents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Yankees#The New York Yankees#The Houston Astros#Dk Sports Pittsburgh#The Chicago Cubs#Nl Cy Young Award#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox
markerzone.com

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS SIGN D KRIS LETANG TO SIX-YEAR EXTENSION

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced a brand new 6 x $36.6 million contract extension for Kris Letang:. The part that immediately jumps out is the term of the deal. Six years for a 35 year-old might seem irresponsible, but GM Ron Hextall likely needed the AAV to sit as low as possible. Naturally, the added term was a compromise to get a deal done. It looks brutal, as Letang will be 41 at the contract's expiration, but if Pittsburgh is able to secure another Stanley Cup it won't matter. Also, as the Penguins social media team points out Letang will retire a Penguin, which was up in the air until now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
MLB
MLB

Taillon leads Yankees on guided tour of Clemente Museum

PITTSBURGH -- It’s been since April 2017 that the Yankees have visited Pittsburgh, home of the legendary Roberto Clemente. His likeness is plastered all around PNC Park and the city, and the home of much of his life’s story in America is told at the Clemente Museum. A...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy