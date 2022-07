Catawissa, Pa. — A driver was high on methamphetamine when he crashed his car and rolled it over an embankment onto its side, police say. Ryan James Briggs, 35, of Ringtown, is now facing DUI charges for the May 6 crash on Numidia Drive at 7:30 p.m. When Montour Township Officer Brandon Batiuk arrived on scene, Briggs was standing next to the vehicle, smoking a cigarette and acting nervous, Batiuk...

