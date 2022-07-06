ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia confirms 6 Belarusian soldiers fighting for Ukraine captured or killed in Luhansk

By Caitlin McFall
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNews emerged Wednesday on the six Belarusian soldiers who went missing in the Luhansk region late last month after they volunteered to fight for Ukraine against Russia, with reports confirming at least one had been killed and another captured. Soldiers from the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, who pledged their allegiance...

