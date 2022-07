Tried By Fire, Inc. is pleased to announce the award of a $40,000 grant as well as a $5,000 Challenge Grant that has just been awarded by The Anonymous Trust in Raleigh. The Challenge is for Tried By Fire, Inc. to attract $5,000 in “new” donations from individuals, businesses, organizations, and churches that have not previously donated to the project establishing My Sister’s House in New Bern. The Challenge begins on July 16 and ends on October 17, 2022.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO