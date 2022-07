BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A chase that started in the city of Roanoke ended in Botetourt County Thursday afternoon with the death of a driver. About 3:30 p.m. July 7, Roanoke Police got a report about an apparent suicidal man with a gun who had driven off. Police started looking for him, with information that he had an active felony warrant from another jurisdiction. A patrol officer saw a car matching the description near Orange Avenue and Williamson Road NE and began following.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO