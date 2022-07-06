England stars Harry Kane and Mason Mount throw support behind Lionesses ahead of crunch Euro 2022 opener vs Austria

MASON MOUNT showed Fran-tastic support as he and Harry Kane urged the nation to roar on the Lionesses in their Euro 2022 opener.

Chelsea's England midfielder Mount donned the shirt of Stamford Bridge striker Fran Kirby ahead of Wednesday's clash with Austria at a 74,000 sell-out Old Trafford.

Manager Sarina Wiegman believes she can feel the excitement rising Credit: Getty

Harry Kane says he'll be watching and cheering as the Lionesses bid for Euro glory Credit: Getty

Lions' skipper Harry Kane and one of his most famous predecessors Wayne Rooney also got behind Sarina Wiegman's team.

Mount paraded his backing on Instagram as he posed in Kirby's top like a fan.

And Kane posted a video on his Twitter page to implore the country to whip up Euro 2020-style fervour for the Lionesses.

The Tottenham frontman said: 'Just want to send a message out to England women's team, obviously they're getting their Euros campaign started.

"I just want to wish them all the best.

"It's a home tournament as well so it's going to be an incredible atmosphere and I'm just urging all the fans to go out there and support them. Make them feel at home.

"All the best from me and the team. We'll be watching and cheering you guys on. Have an amazing time, and good luck!"

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rooney too confirmed he'll be rooting for England's women.

The former Everton hero, who quit as Derby manager last month, tweeted: 'Good luck to @Lionesses who kick off @WEURO2022 tonight.

"Looking forward to watching. Enjoy it. We’re all behind you."

The Lionesses are unbeaten since Dutchwoman Wiegman, who won the Euros as Holland chief in 2017, took over in September.

