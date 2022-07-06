ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

England stars Harry Kane and Mason Mount throw support behind Lionesses ahead of crunch Euro 2022 opener vs Austria

By Ian Tuckey


 1 day ago
MASON MOUNT showed Fran-tastic support as he and Harry Kane urged the nation to roar on the Lionesses in their Euro 2022 opener.

Chelsea's England midfielder Mount donned the shirt of Stamford Bridge striker Fran Kirby ahead of Wednesday's clash with Austria at a 74,000 sell-out Old Trafford.

Mason Mount singled out England's Chelsea striker Fran Kirby for support
Manager Sarina Wiegman believes she can feel the excitement rising Credit: Getty
Harry Kane says he'll be watching and cheering as the Lionesses bid for Euro glory Credit: Getty

Lions' skipper Harry Kane and one of his most famous predecessors Wayne Rooney also got behind Sarina Wiegman's team.

Mount paraded his backing on Instagram as he posed in Kirby's top like a fan.

And Kane posted a video on his Twitter page to implore the country to whip up Euro 2020-style fervour for the Lionesses.

Soccer Football – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain – May 12, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited […] Credit: Reuters

The Tottenham frontman said: 'Just want to send a message out to England women's team, obviously they're getting their Euros campaign started.

"I just want to wish them all the best.

"It's a home tournament as well so it's going to be an incredible atmosphere and I'm just urging all the fans to go out there and support them. Make them feel at home.

"All the best from me and the team. We'll be watching and cheering you guys on. Have an amazing time, and good luck!"

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rooney too confirmed he'll be rooting for England's women.

The former Everton hero, who quit as Derby manager last month, tweeted: 'Good luck to @Lionesses who kick off @WEURO2022 tonight.

"Looking forward to watching. Enjoy it. We’re all behind you."

The Lionesses are unbeaten since Dutchwoman Wiegman, who won the Euros as Holland chief in 2017, took over in September.

England and Chelsea ace Mason Mount chooses his Fran of the match
Former England skipper Wayne Rooney, who quit as Derby boss in June, is also 'looking forward' to the women's Euros Credit: Getty
















