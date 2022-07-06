ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

WVSP: Trooper charged with aggravated DUI for ‘on-duty incident’

By Alexandra Weaver
 1 day ago
West Virginia State Police. WBOY image.

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia State Trooper has been charged with aggravated DUI in connection to what troopers say was an on-duty incident in Randolph County Friday evening.

West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Captain Robert Maddy said 26-year-old Kaja Tenney was charged on Saturday for the incident and was “separated from employment” on the same date.

According to the criminal complaint against her, Tenney’s BAC was 0.377—more than four times the legal limit—when she failed her secondary breath test and she was found in a state police cruiser while investigating a crash along U.S. Route 219, and that Tenney was found on South Kerens Avenue in Elkins.

The officer who arrested her wrote in the complaint that her breath smelled of alcohol and that Tenney refused a one-leg stand test and turn test after failing other field sobriety tests.

