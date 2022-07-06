New stores arriving in Wilkes-Barre, including Duck Donuts

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New stores are arriving on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township including a Duck Donuts and Sleep Number mattress.

Robert Tamburro, trustee/general partner with TFP Limited told Eyewitness News on Wednesday 60,000 square foot shopping strip center will be taking over. Duck Donuts will take over a 1,200-square-foot spot along with a Sleep Number.

The estimated time for the construction of Duck Donuts and Sleep Number is estimated to be completed in October or the late part of fall this year.

The area was formally occupied by the Ashley Furniture store that got destroyed in the 2018 tornado. Ashley Furniture is now at a new location near the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Along with the two stores, Hobby Lobby will also be constructed in the new shops center. The 45,000 square foot storefront is expected to begin construction on August 1st.

Tamburro said there is one vacant spot in the strip that is available for a store to occupy.

TFP is a locally owned manufacturing company that owns many properties in the area. Tamburro tells Eyewitness News they are excited to bring more business to the residents of Wilkes-Barre.