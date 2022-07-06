ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Why is there a toy fire truck outside 22News?

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Outside of the 22News building, a toy fire truck was placed in the median of Chicopee Street.

Reservoir trails to hike in the months of summer

The red and yellow fire truck with an American flag anonymously appeared during the week. 22News contacted the Chicopee Fire Department to find out if they had any information on why it was there. Chicopee Fire Department Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, told 22News, “nobody has reached out to our office with any information as to why it may be there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJK7T_0gWjh0Y800

It’s a familiar scene outside the 22News building. A month ago around Memorial Day, a toy police cruiser was placed in the same location for several weeks. Chicopee Police also did some research on the toy cruiser and believed it may have been there to recognize law enforcement during the Memorial Day weekend.

Toy police cruiser seen outside 22News

If you have any information as to why this fire truck was placed at this location, share it with 22News at ReportIt@wwlp.com .

