ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Seltzer is the star of L.A.’s newest taproom

By Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer, Robert Puente, Bobby Gonzalez
KTLA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the 5 Live team for 5th O’Clock Happy...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

A preview of Long Beach Pride 2022

Long Beach Pride is officially back and in-person this year. Elsa Martinez, president of Long Beach Pride, joined us live via Skype with a preview of the two-day waterfront event taking place July 9 – 10. Visit the event’s website for more information and tickets or follow on Instagram....
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

A preview of The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market

Brent Bolthouse, the founder of Bungalow Hospitality Group, joined us live with a preview of The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market. The Night Market takes place every Thursday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. until Sept. 1. Visit The Bungalow’s website for more information or follow on Instagram....
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see “Freestyle Love Supreme”

From the creators of “Hamilton” and “In The Heights,” a unique show called “Freestyle Love Supreme” is coming to the Pasadena Playhouse July 12th through August 7th. The show is a completely improvised hip-hop musical, so every single night it’s a totally different show! Tickets are on sale now at PasadenaPlayhouse.org. Our partners at the Pasadena Playhouse are furnishing a pair of tickets for five lucky people. Text LOVE to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Freestyle Love Supreme” live on stage at the Pasadena Playhouse on any date of your choosing from July 18th through August 7th. Message and data rates apply. With suggestions from the audience, the Freestyle Love Supreme cast crafts a completely unique show right in front of you, and it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. Good luck!
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Summer safety tips for dogs

Ellina Abovian was live at Zoom Room in Torrance with dog safety tips for the summer. For more information on Zoom Room and its services, visit their website or follow on Instagram. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 6, 2022.
TORRANCE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA.com

Students in need of running shoes after thefts

The Students Run Los Angeles program is scrambling after thieves stole the training items that will be essential for the 2022-23 season. SRLA’s office in Tarzana was the victim of a June 20 break-in that left all three storage containers “torn open,” SRLA Executive Director Marsha Charney said in an email to supporters.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy