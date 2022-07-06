Seltzer is the star of L.A.’s newest taproom

From the creators of “Hamilton” and “In The Heights,” a unique show called “Freestyle Love Supreme” is coming to the Pasadena Playhouse July 12th through August 7th. The show is a completely improvised hip-hop musical, so every single night it’s a totally different show! Tickets are on sale now at PasadenaPlayhouse.org. Our partners at the Pasadena Playhouse are furnishing a pair of tickets for five lucky people. Text LOVE to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Freestyle Love Supreme” live on stage at the Pasadena Playhouse on any date of your choosing from July 18th through August 7th. Message and data rates apply. With suggestions from the audience, the Freestyle Love Supreme cast crafts a completely unique show right in front of you, and it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. Good luck!

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO