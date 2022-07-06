SGF man pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man pleaded guilty in federal court to child sexual exploitation June 6.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Kody Ryan Kelso, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child to produce child pornography and one count of using the internet and a cell phone to coerce a child under 14 to engage in illicit sexual activity.

Kelso was detained in federal custody without bond after being arrested June 16 after a multi-national effort between the United Kingdom and the United States. An undercover U.K. officer pretending to be a 13-year-old girl met Kelso on an online service for teen dating. From Jan. 7 to Feb. 2, 2021, Kelso repeatedly asked the undercover officer for explicit photos and to have sex with him.

The Springfield man was also the subject of some tips that said he had posted child pornography online. Springfield Police Department officers got a search warrant for Kelso’s home and found 26 images and 39 videos of child pornography on his computers.

Kelso faces a minimum of 15 years in prison without parole and up to a life sentence without parole. A sentencing date was not set at the time of this writing.

