Study on medicinal mushroom extract shows promise in clearing HPV

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A study on women with persistent human papillomavirus (HPV) infections found that nearly two-thirds of those who received a supplement made from a specific mushroom extract were cleared of HPV infection. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection and affects more than 80% of women at least once during a lifetime.

Researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study on women with persistent HPV. Of the women who received AHCC supplements for six months, 63.6% were completely clear of HPV with no side effects.

The supplement AHCC is derived from the cell wall of the roots of lentitula edodes mushrooms.

“Importantly, through multiple studies, we have shown that the AHCC supplement is safe and readily available, so patients can ask their clinicians about using it to support their immune system in clearing persistent HPV infections,” Dr. Judith A. Smith, the lead researcher on the study and professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston said.

Dr. Smith added that AHCC shows promise in treating high-risk HPV infections that can cause several different types of cancer and lead to unwanted surgeries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.