The City of Dunkirk announced Tuesday afternoon that contractors for the city's DPW have finished installing the third and fourth isolation valves on the water main artery under Lake Shore Drive. The new valves, located near Dove Street and Eagle Street, add to the two that Water Maintenance Supervisor Rob Curry installed last year near Park Avenue and Leopard Street. The city is licensed to draw up to 12 million gallons per day from its Lake Erie intake 30 feet below the water surface one-half mile north of lighthouse point. The prior two valves in the large water main artery were the subject of news stories last September. City officials say water breaks can happen in these pressurized lines, and these four new valves will help isolate those occurrences for more rapid repair. The city used American Rescue Plan funding provided by Mayor Willie Rosas and the Common Council for installation of the new valves.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO