Despite their apparent lack of urgency, you can be sure that the Los Angeles Lakers are working hard behind the scenes to ensure that they have the best possible squad ahead of the new season. This includes the possibility of bringing Kyrie Irving to LA in a potential reunion with LeBron James. There are a handful of roadblocks standing in the way of this blockbuster deal, though, but the Lakers are very likely doing their due diligence.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO