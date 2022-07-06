ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Structure Fire In Knoxville

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA structure fire occurred Tuesday night at 1267112th Place northwest of Knoxville. The pole...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Lightning strike causes home fire in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:26 am, the Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Church Street. Officials say lightning struck the property causing the attic to fire. Crews on scene noticed light smoke coming from the roof of the residence. The homeowner said she heard a loud “boom” and a flash of light from outside.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Details released in deaths of southeast Iowa husband and wife

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities investigating a murder-suicide have released the names of the southeast Iowa husband and wife involved. On Sunday, Monroe County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into the death of a woman found in rural Monroe County. The...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Drowns in Tubing Accident Over the Independence Weekend

While the Fourth of July this year landing on a Monday made for a fun long weekend for most Iowans, it turned deadly for a man who fell from his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday afternoon. Des Moines TV station WHO reports 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of...
theperrynews.com

Scranton woman arrested for using force at Linden home

A Scranton woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly tried to force her way into a residence in Linden and injured an occupant. Rose Anna Lehrkamp, 41, of 1104 Eagle St., Scranton, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and first-degree burglary. The incident began about 4:45...
LINDEN, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Stephen Alexander McKay

Celebration of Life for Stephen Alexander McKay, age 64, of Des Moines (formerly of Knoxville) will be held at Winfield Funeral Home at 11:00am on Saturday, July 9th. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 until service time. Steve’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Steve’s memory to his family. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Authorities investigating deaths of southeast Iowa couple

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a southeast Iowa couple. On Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information about an alleged homicide that had taken place days prior in Lovilia. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Iowa DNR officers responded to the rural area described...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Lovilla murder victim identified, authorities say her husband killed her

Lovilla, IA- Authorities say a man killed his wife, dumped her body in the woods, then shot himself to death in southeast Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that someone told police in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny there had been a possible murder in southeast Iowa and the body of 33-year-old Betty Werner of Lovilla was found in a rural area of Monroe County on Sunday.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Homicide Investigation in Lovilia

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa DCI and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of an alleged homicide in Lovilia on Sunday, July 3. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office had received information regarding an alleged homicide that had happened days prior indicating the location of the body. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DNR responded to the area described and discovered a deceased woman. Agents tried to contact the deceased woman’s husband but could not. A standoff occurred at their residence in Lovilia and the Iowa State Patrol Crisis Negotiation Team and Area A Tactical Team were called to assist. Negotiators tried to deescalate the situation involving a man inside the residence but were unsuccessful. The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MARION COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Monroe County IA Investigating Deaths Of Woman, Man

(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Urbandale Man Killed in Crash Near Algona

Algona, IA (KICD)– A Central Iowa man has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Kossuth County late Saturday evening. Law enforcement officials say a 911 call was received shortly before midnight for a motorcycle in the ditch less a mile south of the Oak Lake entrance. Upon arrival in the area, responding units found 43-year-old Matthew Strable dead.
ALGONA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Des Moines

An 18-year-old Indianola man has been charged with attempted murder in Des Moines stemming from an incident earlier this week. According to the Des Moines Police Department, Dominique Taylor is accused of stabbing a 57-year-old female in the back after an argument. Taylor is the boyfriend of the victim’s boyfriend’s daughter, and was arguing with the victim in the parking lot outside of her residence, after which it turned physical and Taylor stabbed the woman and left the scene. The criminal complaint states Taylor became enraged after being punched in the face, and fled the scene throwing the bloody knife out of the car window.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Amazon facility in Bondurant evacuated due to threats made by employee

BONDURANT, Iowa — Amazon's facility in Bondurant was evacuated Tuesday night due to threats made by an employee, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 20-year-old Jordan Laurie, an Amazon employee, was arrested. Capt. Heath Osberg with the sheriff's office said other employees at the facility reported he "made comments of a violent nature" while at work.
BONDURANT, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
Radio Iowa

Man dies by suicide in home of woman found dead in rural southeast Iowa

Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in southeast Iowa. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety indicates someone notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a woman’s body was in a rural area and the news release refers to her death as an alleged homicide. Officers surrounded a home in the small town of Lovilla, but could not make contact with the woman’s husband.
MONROE COUNTY, IA

