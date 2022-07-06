ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

2 Manistee County students recognized by GVSU with awards

By Compiled by Kyle Kotecki
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENDALE — A pair of Manistee County students were recognized recently by Grand Valley State University. Jaylee Brown, of Onekama, was awarded the Excellence in Discipline...

manisteenews.com

Manistee student graduates from Albion College

ALBION — Manistee student Kirk Myers graduated recently with a degree in kinesiology-exercise science with a minor in psychology. Myers was also named to the Albion College dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. The list recognizes students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA while taking four graded courses.
MANISTEE, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Pere Marquette Catering & Bistro is all about the community

REED CITY — Pere Marquette is a catering business and bistro in Reed City that has made a name for itself as a source of community engagement and collaboration. Started in 2004 by Deb Ahlich, the business was originally advertised as just a catering service, despite also being a sit-down restaurant, so Ahlich added "bistro" to the storefront in 2014.
REED CITY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

'The state of Big Rapids is extremely strong'

BIG RAPIDS — Big Rapids Mayor Fred Guenther delivered his “State of the City” address during the city commissioners meeting this week, saying “the state of Big Rapids is extremely strong.”. “The past mayor (Tom Hogenson) and the commissioners left the city in excellent condition,” Guenther...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Vogue Theatre manager to join community foundation staff

MANISTEE – Sara Herberger is joining the Manistee County Community Foundation as its new program officer. In her new role, Herberger will support “the grantmaking programs and strategic initiatives of the foundation,” according to a community foundation press release from June 30. This includes managing the Minger...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Troopers in Northern Michigan to Begin Wearing Body Cameras this Week

Michigan State Police Posts in northern Michigan are scheduled to begin receiving body cameras this week. “We have a couple hundred troopers in northern Michigan, we have four posts were rolling this out beginning with the Alpena Post and then we’ll be going to Gaylord, Cadillac, and the Houghton Lake Post,” said Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police 7th District Public Information Officer.
CADILLAC, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Michigan State Police remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on 19th anniversary of his death

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on the 19th anniversary of his death. According to the Michigan State Police Facebook page, Trooper Marshall was a native of Sterling Heights. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University. Marshall enlisted with the Michigan State Police on January 15, 1995, and was a member of the 111th Michigan State Police Recruit School. After he completed his training, Marshall was assigned to the Newaygo Post. In 2002, he joined the department’s Emergency Support Team. In May 2003, he was presented with the Michigan State Police Bravery Award for his actions in subduing a suicidal woman who was attempting to stab herself and her boyfriend.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for 2 Grand Traverse Co. Beaches

A partial body contact advisory has been issued for two Grand Traverse County beaches after water sampling on Wednesday exceeded state water quality standards. Water samples from Clinch Park and Traverse City Volleyball Beach exceeded Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) water quality standards. As a result the Grand Traverse County Health Department recommends that contact with water at these beaches remains below the waist.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

'People need to be aware of this'

BEULAH — Property owners in northern Michigan could lose the rights to their property with a single signature if they’re not careful. Paula Eberhart, register of deeds for Benzie County, said she’s seen purchase agreements come into her office recently attempting to use high pressure tactics to get victims to pay for services and even give up their property.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee County Library shares ways celebrate Be a Kid Again Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Here are some ideas on how to put aside the responsibilities and enjoy the simple pleasures of childhood on Friday during Be a Kid Again Day. • Imagination soars in this beloved story. “Where the Wild Things Are” by...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Public hearing to amend city zoning ordinances set for July 7

MANISTEE — A public hearing on amending some of the city zoning ordinances is scheduled for the next city of Manistee Planning Commission meeting on July 7. There are two proposed changes to different sections of the zoning ordinance. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on July...
MANISTEE, MI
fox2detroit.com

$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Frankfort man arrested for methamphetamine possession

FRANKFORT – A Frankfort resident has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and other violations after a traffic stop. Austin Andrew Moore, 19, was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetatmine, one count operating an unregistered vehicle and one count driving with a suspended license in Benzie County's 85th District Court on June 30.
FRANKFORT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Eight men arrested in Traverse City human trafficking sting

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Genesee County Sheriff's Offices G.H.O.S.T. Team and federal partners, announced Friday they arrested eight men during a human trafficking sting operation. Officers say they posed as underage males and females in an undercover operation to...

