Smith makes PFF's top 50 big board

By Alex Jones
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina defensive back Cam Smith turned in a strong 2021 season and has been gaining hype as a player that could potentially be one of the top defensive backs taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith has seen his name pop up in the first round of multiple...

Fantastic 46: No. 33, Dan Irons

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
UCLA Forward Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision Soon

Milan Momcilovic, the 2023 four-star power forward from Pewaukee (Wisconsin), will make his college choice next week, according to a report. Long-time recruiting reporter Chris Monter tweeted that Momcilovic will reveal his college choice before the Peach Jam, the Annual summer event and the culmination of the Nike EYBL, which starts July 17th.
Mark Stoops officially announces pair of new staffers

University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has announced the addition of two new staffers prior to the start of the 2022 season. Danielle Braswell has been named the executive director of football recruiting, while Tim Owens joins the program as the director of player development. He replaces Courtney Love, who has moved back into a graduate assistant coaching position.
Iowa Football Fall Camp Preview: Quarterback

The month of July is here and that means football season is right around the corner. It's season preview time and starting today, we will look at all of the position groups for the Hawkeyes and the first one up is the quarterback room. Iowa brings back experience in the...
IU football: Tom Allen falls six spots in CBS Sports' Big Ten head coach rankings

Less than a year ago, it appeared as if the Indiana football program had finally found the head coach that it long sought in Tom Allen. This offseason for Allen, however, is coming with far less buzz from the national media. According to a panel of CBS Sports' college football reporters, they recently ranked Allen as the No. 40-best head coach in the nation and the No. 12 head coach in the Big Ten ahead of the 2022 season.
UK Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

The University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced Thursday with six Wildcats chosen for induction. The new Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on November 10-12. The UK Athletics Hall of Fame was started in 2005 to recognize and honor...
SEC’s Best Cornerbacks

In an unscientific finding (meaning I didn’t do any work to substantiate my conclusion) I look with some suspicion on statistics that would at first glance seem to be positive. That is, if a cornerback has a lot of tackles and/or a lot of passes broken up, it could be that opposing quarterbacks are targeting him, seeing him as a weakness in the secondary. Therefore, he shouldn’t get all-star recognition.
Power-hitting infielder commits to Carolina

South Carolina has landed another hitter from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Former Southern Miss infielder Will McGillis committed to the Gamecocks and sixth-year head coach Mark Kingston, becoming the ninth player from the portal to make his pledge. McGillis is the sixth hitter from the portal to join the program,...
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 57 Days

We're less than 60 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. How...
In-state OL Matt Hofer talks Purdue camp experience

Valparaiso (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Matt Hofer is one of the few 2024 prospects in the state of Indiana with a Division I offer. The 6-foot-6 and 270-pound Hofer was busy last month going to camps at Indiana, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, and Purdue among others. Hofer was in...
WVU's Road to Maintaining a Top 20 Recruiting Class

When the month of June started, West Virginia was already sitting in a pretty good spot in the 247Sports Team Rankings. The Mountaineers had seven public commitments and were ranked 18th nationally before the summer ever started, hitting the recruiting trail hard and securing some very early - and very prominent - commitments, including one from star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher.
Louisville women's staff back at multiple events for day two of recruiting period

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz and his staff were back on the road, hitting multiple events again on Thursday. It was the second day of the seven-day evaluation period for college women's coaches and Walz again was at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the Run 4 the Roses event and for the Nike Girls EBYL event that is being contested there on 84 courts.
BREAKING: Four-star OL Amir Herring commits to Michigan

West Bloomfield (Mich.) offensive lineman Amir Herring announced his commitment to Michigan on Thursday night. The Wolverines get a 6-foot-4, 300-pound recruit who can play guard or center in college, but has tackle experience in high school. He took official visits with Nebraska, Missouri, Boston College and Michigan before choosing the Wolverines.
